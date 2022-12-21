STRICTLY OBSERVING: Making things merry

To me, it isn’t Christmas in our house until our tree is up. Full of multicolored lights and our coveted ornaments made by our now-eight-year-old daughter Bella over the years, we treasure her artwork that fills our house with pride and holiday cheer. This year, Bella brought us an ornament fashioned from nails that were hammered through a piece of wood onto a jar lid in the pattern of a star. With a hole through the top of the jar lid, through which a red ribbon was threaded, Bella brought us home a brand-new handcrafted ornament.

I’m always looking for an opportunity to see A Christmas Carol, my favorite story of all-time, in some form of live theater every year, but struck out this year. A new adaptation did arrive, though, in the form of a vibrant, whimsical animated Netflix musical. A huge departure from the original Dickens story, it is a 21st century spin on the 1970 TV special Scrooge starring Albert Finney. With modern twists on songs from the old musical such as “Thank You Very Much” and “I Like Life,” there is lots of new music, too. Scrooge (Luke Evans) is not as evil as I think he should be, but a bit younger and more sarcastic. He has a dog that Marley (Jonathan Pryce) left in Scrooge’s care. In my opinion, Scrooge is too evil to have a dog. The ghostly appearances are all new and flashy with vibrant colors resonant throughout the 101-minute production. While interesting, it is far from classic stature.

For me, nothing beats the reading of the novella itself, which is why I make it a point to read it to my wife and daughter every year. Most of the time, my daughter doesn’t pay much attention, but someday she will remember it. It was my own mother’s love for the story that eventually made it my all-time favorite piece of literature. My earliest memory of A Christmas Carol dates back to about age 4 when my mother would don our fireplace with her collection of beautiful porcelain houses known as the Dickens Village. Atop the cottony fake snow, the array of houses included the homes of Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Cratchit as well as Scrooge and Marley’s counting house.

It was around that time that she videotaped an annual television airing of Mickey’s Christmas Carol, with which I immediately became obsessed and watched year-round. I talked about it so much in my kindergarten class that my teacher, Kirstie Smith, invited me to bring the video to school, which I proudly presented to Spiller Primary’s entire kindergarten in December 1990. I now watch it every year with my own daughter along with the scads of other film adaptations of the Dickens classic.

Someone else who shares my affinity for A Christmas Carol is local WYVE/WXBX radio personality Thom Moore. When I was a guest on his show, Talking Wythe, back in 2017, we found out we shared the commonality when he asked me about my favorite book. In turn, I invited him to come on my podcast, which will coincide with this column, for an in-depth discussion on our favorite tale. It wasn’t Mickey Mouse that won Thom over, but Mr. Magoo and his 1962 cartoon version of the story, with its original Jule Styne music, that inspired him to pursue a life in musical theater. In particular, he regards “Winter Was Warm,” the song sung by Scrooge’s girlfriend Belle (Jean Kane) to be one of the “prettiest Christmas songs ever written.” He loved it so much that he featured it in a local Christmas concert at Oracle Books in Wytheville.

His favorite film adaptation is the 1951 version starring Alistair Sim. For most aficionados, that is a prime choice because it delves into the past more than any other adaptation. For example, we find out that Scrooge and Marley acquire their business by buying out an embezzler. We also see Fred’s sister dying in childbirth, which explains Scrooge’s hostility toward his nephew.

For years, it was my favorite version, too. However, as the years have passed, my favorite has become the 1938 film starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge and Gene Lockhart, his wife Kathleen and daughter June, as Bob Cratchit, his wife, and eldest daughter Martha. June Lockhart survives today at age 97. In addition to Cratchit, her father Gene was also known for playing Judge Henry X. Harper in the 1947 Christmas classic, Miracle on 34th Street. If time permits during this holiday season, I will read Valentine Davies’s book of this story to my family as well. It is hard not to imagine Edmund Gwenn as the real Santa after his Oscar-winning performance of Kris Kringle in that film. To hear my full podcast with Thom Moore, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooLDIIsPUno.

In another recent podcast celebrating my father’s 80th birthday on Oct. 25, my dad reflected on my childhood Christmases as some of the best moments of his life.

“Your mother always knew how to take Christmas to the next level,” he said.

I certainly agree, as my mother’s generosity could only be matched by the lady who raised her, my great-great aunt Hazel, who personified Christmas for us all. We’ve spent 25 Christmases without her, double the time I had with her in life, and we have never been the same since. I am so thankful to have had a mother who inherited her giving spirit and hope I have inherited a little of that to share the joy of the season with my daughter and whatever future generation with which we may be blessed.

My wife, daughter and I, along with our dog Sophie, travel to Galax, Dublin and Bluefield to see the free Christmas light displays. We also hang ornaments on the tree of the Christmas calendar my wife crocheted by hand for me last year. We also have enjoyed Christmas Eve dinner at the Waffle House for the past several years. However you celebrate, I wish you a holiday filled with togetherness, without which life is meaningless.