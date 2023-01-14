VFGC Winter Conference returns

The Virginia Forage and Grassland Council (VFGC) was formed June 9, 1977. We are an affiliate member of the American Forage and Grassland Council and a non-profit organization of the commonwealth. Activities of the council are supported by members, industry, and partnering organizations. VFGC currently has over 300 members from across Virginia.

The mission of the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council is to educate producers, policy makers, and the general public about the economic, environmental, and social benefits of forage-based production systems. You can explore the VFGC website to learn about upcoming educational programs and resources regarding forage production, grazing management, and grassland resource conservation.

One opportunity that occurs every year is the Winter Conference Series. The conference is held at Wytheville, Blackstone, Warrenton, and Weyers Cave, and the program is repeated at each site so it is makes sense to attend the one closest to you; however, if you cannot make that date work, you are not totally out of getting the program’s benefit.

This year’s Wytheville Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Meeting Center just north of the Wytheville Community College campus. This year’s program features four great speakers who will touch on how stockmanship, infrastructure, and forage management can work together to work for you.

Curt Pate has worked across the U. S. to teach effective stockmanship principles based on his lifelong experience in ranching and animal handling. His “for profit” approach highlights the increased economic benefits of handling stock correctly – not only chute side, but in the field as well. Curt will discuss how to calm and settle livestock when moving them to new pasture, how to use stockmanship to encourage more uniform grazing, how to adapt your management to the forage resource, and much more.

Johnny Rogers and his wife, Sharon, are first-generation farmers who have become leaders in North Carolina’s pasture-based livestock industry. In addition to selling Red Angus bulls and bred heifers, the Rogers finish beef cattle and sheep for wholesale buyers, and sell various meat products at local farmer’s markets. They operate Rogers Cattle Co. on 450 acres in Roxboro, N.C.

Lewis Sapp has worked for many years as a technical expert in the fencing industry, including both temporary, permanent, and electric fencing systems. He will discuss how to design or add on to existing fencing and watering systems in order to improve management flexibility and enhance pasture utilization. In addition to pasture infrastructure, Lewis will touch on system design to improve operator efficiency and safety when moving livestock in and around working facilities.

Space is limited so I encourage you to register online as soon as possible. The registration can be found at: https://vaforages.org/2023-winter-conference/ or just google “VFGC.”

I look forward to seeing you there!

Upcoming Events

Jan. 16—VQA Steer Take Up.

Jan. 18—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Jan. 24—VFGC Winter Conference, Wytheville.

Feb. 10—Last day to wean calves for March VQA Sale.

Feb. 17—Deadline to consign calves to March VQA Sale.

March 21—VQA Sale.

March 27—VQA Steer Take Up.

March 29—VQA Heifer Take Up.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.