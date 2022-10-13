Runners compete from GW, FC

Runners from Fort Chiswell, George Wythe and Bland County competed at the Don Cumbow meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol on Oct 12.
The George Wythe High School girls team finished second overall and the Scott Memorial Middle School girls team won the middle school girls race.
Emma Faulkner, an eighth-grader at Scott Memorial won the girls middle school 1.5 mile race with a time of 12:05. She and several other Wythe and Bland runners earned medals for placing top five in their grade. They included: Mia Wofle, Alana Malavolti, and Bryson Cali of Scott Memorial; Carrie Sage Dalton of George Wythe HS; Alexis Cline and Sophia Ball of FCMS; Tyler Boone of Bland High School; Calan Parks and Jocelyn Parks of Bland County Middle School.