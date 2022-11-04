Smyth residents urged to pin cell service dead and drop zones on company website

County officials want citizens to continue to report cell service dead and drop zones through the website of a company that is exploring putting up a cell tower in Sugar Grove and other underserved parts of Smyth County.

In September, the company – Cell Coverage Mapping (CCM) – approached officials about its work and its interest in helping the community.

CCM, based in Massachusetts, describes itself as “a consumer-centric data collection and analytics company focused on identifying wireless coverage issues and facilitating solutions…. Our objective is to provide our clients with direct crowdsourced feedback on wireless coverage quality while providing wireless end users an opportunity to actively participate in network coverage design.”

In talking with CCM representatives, Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams not only mentioned Sugar Grove but also Konnarock, Rich Valley and Nebo, all areas with mountainous geography that are more distant from Interstate 81, and have smaller populations, which make providing cell service more challenging and less profitable.

County officials hope citizens will continue to report not only dead zones but also areas where calls regularly drop to CCM. Through the company’s website, www.cellcoveragemapping.com, individuals can pin wireless dead zones.

Williams noted that one person can report multiple locations. If a person lives in one area with problems but also experiences dropped calls elsewhere that individual can report both spots.

Reporting got under way in September. In mid-October, Williams told the supervisors that 210 Smyth County complaints had been pinned with the largest concentration around Sugar Grove.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins reflected that CCM is serious about the possibility of working with the county. If cell towers could be put up in these areas, he said, it would benefit citizens, law enforcement and other first-responders.

Should CCM decide to build a tower in a particular area, Williams said in September that they still would have to negotiate with cell service providers to get them to locate on the structure. The surveys would provide CCM with the information to show the need to cell service providers.

As the county explores a new radio communication system for first-responders, Williams said that CCM is also open to discussing putting that equipment on its towers.

In an earlier email between Williams and CCM’s Faith Lanford, she wrote, “We also plan to move forward with filing for a special permit for a new tower in Sugar Grove. We’re preparing out filing materials.”