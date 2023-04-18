Based on actions taken by the Saltville Town Council Tuesday night, Mayor Todd Young said Wednesday that he hopes a resolution can be reached by month’s end about the future of Saltville EMS. One path would maintain the agency as a town department, while the other would put it under the auspices of the newly established Smyth County Fire & EMS, which launched in February and began operating its first rescue unit in the Atkins area.

After a long discussion about the matter, held largely behind closed doors, the council OK’d two actions. The first called for the development of a complete EMS budget, including all salaries, fuel costs and related costs by April 24. In making the motion, Councilman Cary Sauls said the information would help the council know where it stands financially in regard to EMS.

On Wednesday, Young said, the town currently absorbs all of the agency’s fuel costs as well as EMS Director Kyle Brewster’s salary and health insurance along with the salaries and insurances of its other full-time employees.

The second council action appointed members to a task force to develop a plan for EMS. The council appointed Town Manager Brian Martin, Clerk/Treasurer Steve Johnson, Brewster, and an unelected citizen not affiliated with the town’s EMS department to the task force.

At a meeting last week between Smyth County’s Public Safety Committee and Saltville officials, the committee called for a government-citizen task force to develop a plan and return with a recommendation regarding the agency’s future by May 4. Representing the county will be Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford, County Administrator Shawn Utt, Assistant County Administrator Lisa Richardson and a citizen appointed by the board of supervisors.

Bottom LineAt the debate’s bottom line, officials point to finances and the best service for citizens.

Wednesday, Young said, the Town of Saltville can’t achieve what Saltville EMS employees want, specifying benefits and additional full-time positions.

“The budget won’t allow us to do it,” he said.

The mayor also said that the town took on EMS as a department with the belief that one day it would become a county service.

The rescue agency was launched on July 1, 2021, as an operation of the Town of Saltville.

A month earlier, the agency’s predecessor, Saltville Rescue Squad Inc., voted to dissolve after 63 years of providing emergency medical services to its community.

Earlier that spring, the town had hired Brewster.

After Tuesday’s council meeting, Martin advised him that he considered his resignation withdrawn.

During Thursday evening’s board of supervisors meeting, Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who represents the district including Rich Valley, lauded Brewster’s work and said, “We don’t need to lose a good guy.”

He appealed to Brewster to stay, saying, “I hope you’ll hang with us.”

Stevenson also told his peers that he doesn’t want to see Saltville’s EMS lose ground and that the operation should be added to the county system.

Saltville District Supervisor Roscoe Call told the Saltville EMS staff present that they do a great job. These are troubled times, Call said, but they will clear up eventually.

After the meeting, Brewster said he’s agreed to withdraw his resignation as long as he sees the town making progress.

Young said multiple times that he wants what is best for citizens. “I represent the citizens of Saltville,” he said. Those citizens, he said, are also county citizens who pay county taxes.

The town-county discussions about the agency’s oversight didn’t come out of the blue.

County Administrator Shawn Utt noted that taking Saltville EMS under the county’s umbrella was on officials’ radar, potentially for this calendar year.

In Virginia, counties are responsible for providing emergency medical services to citizens.

When he was hired in 2020, Utt said, the board of supervisors told him to develop a three- to five-year plan for implementing countywide EMS.

A month or so ago, Utt said, Martin noted in a conversation that Saltville was spending much more money than they’d anticipated on EMS. Before the county would proceed with explorations of operating the service, Utt said, he urged the council to take public action.

According to town council minutes, during a special called meeting of the Saltville Town Council, the council entered closed session to discuss “Emergency Medical Services personnel.”

After that session, the council approved a “motion to have the Town Manager and two Council members meeting with the Smyth County Public Health and Safety Committee.”

The county, Utt said, “is looking for a partnership.”

Rather than take an agency over, the county administrator said, “We’re looking to continue or improve upon a great operation.”

Of Saltville EMS personnel, he said, they do “a stand-up job.”

Aware that the agency’s staff members are worried about job security, Utt said, hiring would have to be worked out, but he also noted that the county’s model for the operation would have six full-time positions. “This could be a plus for all,” he said.

Young also noted the advantage of having more full-time staffers in contrast to Saltville’s largely part-time staff.

Utt also observed that it’s more financially feasible for the county to incorporate the agency into its budget, which beginning July 1, is expected to be between $120 million and $125 million compared to Saltville’s overall budget of about $3.8 million.

Last week, Martin noted that the town has $7 million in infrastructure projects that can’t go forward because the town has insufficient reserves.

Reservations

During citizens’ time Tuesday, one individual addressed the Saltville council about the EMS decision. Mark Roberts said he knows everyone wants the best equipment, EMTs, paramedics, and so on.

However, he urged councilmembers to ask themselves two questions: Is the county going to provide these services? And, what are Marion and Chilhowie going to do – turn over their operations to the county?

During last week’s discussion with the county’s Public Safety Committee, Brewster expressed concern about the county agency combining EMS and fire responsibilities.

Brewster noted that he’s coming from the perspective of a paramedic, but he’s concerned that fire calls might take priority, which could hamper EMS response, especially given the agency’s large coverage area.

Crawford explained that the county wants well-rounded first responders who can provide any needed service when answering a call. He noted that cross-training is a national standard. However, Crawford said, developing such an operation is a process and will take time.

Oversight

One of Brewster’s requests of Saltville officials was designated oversight for the agency – preferably two council members acting as a committee.

Tuesday evening, the council asked the town attorney to draft an ordinance reinstating the council’s committees that are responsible for various town functions and community matters and report to the overall council.

Last year, the council had repealed the portion of the Town Code that required committees.

Councilmember Sauls said that when he joined the council he noticed the lack of committees. In an ideal world, Sauls said the council might be able to oversee town operations in a two-hour monthly meeting. However, at this point, he said, he doesn’t believe the council can function well without committees.