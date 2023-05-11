Mount Rogers Community Services staff members offered free Narcan training yesterday at Marion Family Pharmacy as part of their efforts to raise awareness and prepare residents to respond in the event of an opioid overdose.

The three-hour event came in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Across Virginia, several similar events were held and Gov. Glenn Youngkin commemorated the occasion by signing an executive order launching a new comprehensive fentanyl-fighting strategy across public safety, prevention, education, and treatment, according to a release from Youngkin's office. The strategy includes structural changes to better position Virginia’s government to fight the epidemic.

"Fentanyl poisoning has devastated families and communities across Virginia. We cannot stand by as Virginians lose their lives when there are steps we can take to combat this deadly fentanyl poisoning crisis. We must act," Youngkin said. "I am confident that together these measures are significant steps to reduce the occurrence of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the Commonwealth."

A critical tool that Youngkin highlighted during Fentanyl Awareness Day is REVIVE! training, which prepares Virginians on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone. Naloxone is a prescription medicine that reverses opioid overdoses by temporarily blocking the effects of opioids until first responders arrive. The training is offered to anyone interested in preventing and reducing opioid overdoses, and Virginia has worked to make naloxone readily available.

In all, about 60 REVIVE! trainings and events in Virginia communities were held on Tuesday in an effort to curb the opioid and fentanyl crisis throughout the Commonwealth.

Those who were unable to attend Tuesday's event at Marion Family Pharmacy can sign up for online or in-person training free of charge by contacting Mount Rogers at 276-236-6069.