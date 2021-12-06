2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $52,000
-
- Updated
This bungalow located in the Town of Marion on a level lot features 2 nice size bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bath. Basement is unfinished.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update : 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2
A Chilhowie man is behind bars after Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis says he robbed a gas station Thursday night.
- Updated
A January 2022 trial date has been scheduled for Jason Emory Whittaker, the man accused of killing 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer and s…
The South Carolina man arrested hours after the shooting death of a Big Stone Gap police officer has now been charged with murder.
Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half-million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
A Bedford County man who admitted selling drug-laced mushrooms at FloydFest in 2018 received a six-month jail sentence last week after Commonw…
No one was injured, but property was damaged in a Monday morning fire at an award-winning Bland County resort.
Doran Va. – State police have released the name of a woman who died in a house fire in Raven Nov. 22.
A Sunday evening crash in Johnson City, Tennessee, resulted in the death of a Bristol, Tennessee man.
A Bristol man has been charged with arson in a fire that damaged an apartment building last Monday.