Hogo teams play in Wytheville Sep 16, 2026 Sep 16, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GolfkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw@8@ E62>D A=2J :? (JE96G:==6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%62> $4@C6Dk^AmkAmr9:=9@H:6 `dd[ w@=DE@? `df[ !2EC:4< w6?CJ `fe[ #FC2= #6EC62E `h_[ w@?2<6C a_b[ }@CE9H@@5 a_fk^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^Am kAmr9:=9@H:6 – {2?46 %62E6CD bf[ $A6?46C (:==:2>D bg[ qC2?5@? p?56CD c_[ r@??6C y@9?D@? c_k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Smyth man accused of forging military document Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together kAmw@=DE@? – r2CD@? #@FD6 bf[ t2DE@? $H66E bh[ qC@5J %9@>2D c_[ v2CC6EE $E66=6 c`k^AmkAm!2EC:4< w6?CJ – z@=3J w:4<D ca[ !@CE6C q=24<H6== cc[ (9:EE6? !F4<6EE cc[ r@??@C qC@H? cek^AmkAm#FC2= #6EC62E – |2D@? #@36CED ce[ |:4926= r=2J ce[ wF?E6C (6==D cg[ y2<6 #62C5@? d_k^Am kAmw@?2<6C – $:=2D w2CC:D cd[ {:?4@=? r@>3D d`[ !2C<6C |FD:4< db[ r256 $9@CEE dc[ {2?5@? $49?6:56C dck^AmkAm}@CE9H@@5 – qCJ46 q=6G:?D cd[ r@=E $E6G6?D@? cg[ %J=6C v:==6DA:6 de[ vC:77:? y@9?D@? dgk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr@==686 !=2Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmuC6D9>2? 5676?D:G6 324< r92K !6?HC:89E W#FC2= #6EC62EX C64@C565 2 4@FA=6 @7 E24<=6D 7@C pG6C6EE &?:G6CD:EJ :? $2EFC52JVD c`\bc H:? @G6C $@FE96C? ':C8:?:2]k^Am kAmx? ;FDE E96 D64@?5 E@FC?2>6?E @7 9:D 4@==686 8@=7 42C66C[ #257@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ 7C6D9>2? s2G:5 v@@56 8@E 2 H:?]k^AmkAm%96 7@C>6C v6@C86 (JE96 w:89 $49@@= DE2?5@FE DE@@5 2E@A E96 =6256C3@2C5 2E E96 qCJ2? }2E:@?2= r@==68:2E6[ H9:49 4@?4=F565 @? $F?52J :? vC66?D3@C@[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^AmkAmv@@56 42C565 C@F?5D @7 f_[ eh 2?5 ec 2D 9:D `b\F?56C A2C E@E2= @7 a_b H2D 8@@5 6?@F89 E@ H:? 3J E9C66 DEC@<6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder.