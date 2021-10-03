 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $84,500

  • Updated
CHECK OUT THIS CUTE 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH RANCH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN BLUEFIELD, VA AND TAZEWELL, VA! Great location! This home features paved driveway, full unfinished basement, attached carport, and large outbuilding. Roof was replaced in 2016. Septic system has newer drain field lines. Priced to sell! Schedule your showing!

