Wythe County middle school golfers test their skills at Draper Valley

Middle School golfers took to the links on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to test their skills at the friendly but challenging course at Draper Valley in Pulaski County.

Players gathered from Fort Chiswell, Scott Memorial, Rural Retreat and Grayson County for a six-hole match and found the hospitality of the oft used golf facility quite rewarding.

Friendly to junior players throughout the New River Valley, Draper Valley continues to provide an excellent training ground for any young player to improve their skills and any student athlete to enrich their education.

The best four scores were added to create the team total. Fort Chiswell led the way with a score of 168 followed by Scott Memorial at 173 and Rural Retreat at 184. Landon Havens of Scott Memorial and Ryland Stitt were co-medalists with scores of 39.

After Stitt, on the Fort Chiswell team, Bryson Poole shot a 43. Kasey Wyatt carded a 41, and Daegen Wolfe a 45. Mason Hayden, Parker Waller and Cormack Bowers all shot a 48.

On the Scott team, after Havens, Bently Scott shot a 40. Bently Winkle shot a 47, and James Crockett, Mason Lynch and Ben Seagel all shot a 48.

Finley Bird led Rural Retreat’s golfers with a 43. Alex Ross shot a 45, and William Atkins carded a 47. Jake Reardon, Hunter Pennington, Mason Pennington and Teagan Pickett all shot a 48.

Abe Jones of Grayson carded a 44. Madeline Jones shot a 48.