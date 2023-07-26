Jobs for America's Graduates is a national organization that seeks to empower our nation's young people with the skills and support to succeed in education, employment and life. Fort Chiswell High School's Jobs for Virginia Graduates program had its signing day on May 15 and students received their certificates of completion. Fort Chiswell had 13 students participate this past year in workshops and experiences designed to assist in those students' career success. George Wythe High School students had their signing day and received their certificates on May 2; 22 students from GWHS participated in the program.