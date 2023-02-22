As work continues to replace an old wastewater system at Grindstone Campground in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area limited camping options will be offered this year.

The Opossum Loop of Grindstone Campground will be open April 14 with 20 sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. A portable toilet will be available in Opossum Loop and the backpackers’ parking lot. Other loops at Grindstone campground will be closed.

Water will not be available and the dump station will not be in operation.

This is the first phase of a multi-year project. The project includes designing then constructing a new wastewater system and decommissioning the current 50-year-old wastewater system. The project has moved beyond planning and is currently being designed for construction. Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act supports the ongoing project work to restore services for visitors.

“We recognize how much the public loves Grindstone Campground. While we continue to progress on replacing aging infrastructure so the next generation can enjoy Grindstone, we are still preparing for the upcoming recreation season and meeting current public needs,” said Keith Whalen, Acting Area Ranger of the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

The Forest Service offers three alternative campgrounds within 20 minutes of Grindstone:

Beartree Recreation Area will open starting April 28 and includes hot showers, water and flush toilets, nearby hiking trails, and a scenic lake. Campsites are popular with tent campers. There are no hookups, but RVs are welcome and easily accommodated. Beartree Recreation Area includes:

Chipmunk Circle, opening May 12, has 35 sites. Reservations for reservable sites can be made on recreation.gov. There are also first come-first serve sites available.

Beaver Flats, opening on April 28, has 35 sites. Reservations for reservable sites can be made on recreation.gov. There are also first-come, first-served sites available.

Group Loop, opening May 26, has four tent clusters and four RV clusters. Reservations are available on recreation.gov.

Hurricane Campground opens April 14 and has 27 sites situated along a rushing mountain stream under the shade of hemlock and rhododendron. Access to the Appalachian Trail and many other nearby trails is within walking distance. This site is not recommended for RVs longer than 30 feet. Reservations for reservable sites can be made on recreation.gov. There are also first-come, first-served sites available.

Raccoon Branch Campground, opening on April 14, has 20 campsites nestled at the base of Dickey Knob and adjacent to Raccoon Branch Wilderness. Raccoon Branch campground offers scenic mountain views, hiking from your campsite, and cold mountain streams popular for trout fishing. There are bathrooms with flush toilets, but no showers. Five sites have water and electric hookups. Reservations for reservable sites can be made on recreation.gov. There are also first-come, first-served sites available.

For more information on this project, contact the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 800-628-7202 or sm.fs.mrnra@usda.gov.

For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.