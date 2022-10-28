Letter to the editor: It doesn't get any better

What does the 2022 Big Blue Classic Band Competition at Richlands High School, the Town of Richlands Trunk or Treat and Movie Night; downtown have in common with CART’s performance of the angelic harmony voices of AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli who performed the Music of Simon and Garfunkel, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Richlands Middle School, total community spirit. How glorious it was to have our community rock in’ with tons of people everywhere. It just doesn’t get any better anywhere – I loved it!

I would like to thank our sponsor Clinch Valley Health for giving us this opportunity to bring such talent to our community and enjoy the re-creation of music, memories and magical times as they delivered a true tribute to the folk-rock duo of Simon & Garfunkel. AJ and Jayne had personalities that captured your heart as they mimicked the lives of two icons in music history. The stories they shared about Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel inspired you to be your own person and press on, no matter what others tell you. It was an evening of tunes, stories, laughter and comfort.

Our technical and production team were: Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording, Doug Branton, Lucas Brown, Elaine Holmes, Cathy Harris, Pat Reynolds, Bonnie White, Sylvia Boyd, Susie Hampton and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.

Judith Mullins Meade was the recipient of an autographed copy of Swearingen & Kelli latest CD and a souvenir T-shirt. See you Saturday, November 19, 3pm at Richlands Middle School when FROSTY featuring the Barter Players come to Richlands to kick off the Holiday Season with giggles, thrills and cheers of joy – you’ll discover the true meaning of love in a special moment of a child’s life.

Thank you

Ginger H Branton

Executive Director

Citizens for the Arts (CART)