4-H'ers make presentations to government leaders

Bland County Senior 4-H presented thank you gifts and gave a programming update during recent supervisor and school board meetings. Anthony Bright, Roxie Lester, and Bridgette Potter presented at the supervisor’s meeting in December.

Junior 4-H members, Ryan Buttery, Asher Dale, and Raymond Faulkner also presented their classroom 4-H speeches. Ryan’s speech was titled, “Operation Christmas Child” and focused on his church’s mission project. Asher’s speech was titled, “Evolution of Video Games” and focused on the progress of video games through the years. Raymond Faulkner’s speech was titled, “My Favorite Sport” and focused on his experience playing GaGa at 4-H camp. His topic made a real impact at his school with a GaGa pit being purchased for all students to enjoy.