Happy Birthday wishes to: Diana Holliday on July 29, Sara Kidd on July 29, Debra Debord on July 29, Eddie Crockett on July 29, Sandra Lowe on July 29, Frank Sheffey on July 30, Shylon Moore on July 30, Amanda Primm on July 30, Sue Overbay on July 30, Jessica Robertson on July 31, Raeanne Harr on August 1, Matt Henley on August 1, Chrissy Luttreal on August 1, Shirley Frye on August 1, Brother Moore on August 1, Heather Hale on August 2, Peggy Houseman on August 2, Lynn Mills on August 3, Cheryl Crigger on August 3, Missy Horton on August 4, Linda Mitchell on August 4, Sue Sheffey on August 4, Susan Spraker on August 4.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Charles and Barbara Umberger on July 30, Danny and Donna Jonas on July 31, Andy and Raeaanne Harr on August 1, Leonard and Diana Burris on August 4.

The 100 Mile Yard Sale from Wytheville to Harmony, North Carolina, will be July 28-30. We have ridden through some of it but we didn't go too far. There were a lot of people selling things.

Speedwell Fire Department will be selling food on Friday and Saturday during the 100 Mile Yard Sale. On Friday they will sell hot dogs and Saturday it will be pulled pork BBQ sandwiches.

The Rural Retreat Heritage Day Festival will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at noon. Those performing will be The Riches at noon, Nate Montgomery at 1 p.m., From the Edge at 2:15 p.m., Lonesome Country at 4 p.m., Glen Shelton and Friends at 6 p.m. and Electric Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Vendors are Robertson Hollow selling hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and cookies, Slim Piggins selling brats, cheesesteaks, nachos, s'more nachos, Walter Mtn Meat Wagon selling tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, sandwiches, Gilly's Shaved Ice selling shaved ice, Squeeze'um and Shake'um Refreshments selling fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh fruit, Larry's Funnel Cakes selling funnel cakes, By the Scoop selling soft serve and hand dipped ice cream, Sensational Snack Shack selling kettle corn, cotton candy, Givers of Grace Ladies Ministry selling homemade baked goods and drinks, Mt. Airy Lodge #226 selling popcorn, RRHS Boys Basketball selling drinks and water.

The Speedwell Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. The Alley's will be singing and lunch will follow.

Littreal Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start between 12:30-1 p.m.. Bring a covered dish, dessert and a cold drink.

Tommy and Hilda Jonas will have a Yard Sale on Umberger Street in Wytheville August 3, 4 and 5, starting at 8 a.m.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 18, with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ Meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. For more information contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes.org for online registration.

There will be a Benefit Carwash and Hog Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie is in stage 4 kidney failure and will be have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation. Hot Dog is $2, hot dog plate with two hotdogs, chips, drink and dessert is $5. This will be on Saturday, August 12th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. He is in need of prayers and financial help so come out and help him as he has given so much of his life in helping others by being a firefighter and rescue member.

Asbury Church at 203 Church Street, Rural Retreat will have a Camp Meeting Revival August 7th-11th, 7 p.m.

Wythe County Sheriff's Office will once again have "Pack the Bus" to collect school supplies for all children in the county and this will be held at Walmart August 4 and 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to donate any supplies or make a monetary donation that would be greatly appreciated.

I can't believe we are getting ready to start another month. The next thing, school will be open again. Where does the days go?

We had a great time at the Speedwell Elementary School Water Day on Wednesday. Everyone got to meet the new principal Ami Scott and she had a good time with all the water fights too. Jerry Porter and Zachary Johnson brought Speedwell Fire Departments truck and sprayed water for the kids to run in and they loved it.

Prayer concerns are: Jim Crockett, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, all the mass shootings, those dealing with difficult weather, all the sick and shut ins, the homeless, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: July has come and gone, with its trees and grass so green. August has now arrived, and more beauty it will bring. God created this month, with its summer sun aglow, and flowers red and gold for all this is in His control. Summer is passing very fast, think of its lovely floral design, and praise our Lord above for giving us this special, lovely time. God bless each of you.