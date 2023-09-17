Town of Marion and Smyth County authorities are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a sizeable portion of a large commercial building Saturday night.

Fire crews got the alert shortly before 10 p.m. after a neighbor discovered the flames.

Marion Fire Chief Richard Keesling said no one was injured in the fire, which broke out at the former H.S. Williams building on South Main Street.

Marion Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation shut down the northbound lanes of South Main Street (Highway 11) from Interstate 81's Exit 44 to Washington Avenue until around 3:15 a.m. while firefighters with Marion Fire-EMS and the Adwolfe Fire Department battled the blaze.

Crews returned Sunday morning to knock out additional smoldering material.

The building, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, appeared to have been used for vehicle storage, Keesling said.

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.