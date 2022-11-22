Chamber presents Tom Burkett Scholarships

At the 2022 annual dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Tom Burkett Scholarship winners. The scholarship was established in 1997 by the then resigning executive director, Tom Burkett. The scholarship is to be presented to a college-bound senior from each of the three county high schools. The scholarship award consists of a letter of award, a recognition certificate, and $500.

The 2022 award winners are Lexa Somervell from Chilhowie High School, Ezrah Pennington from Marion Senior High School, and Abigail Parkey from Northwood High School.

Lexa Somervell

Somervell plans to major in forensic science and has earned a GPA of 4.375. She is on the CHS swim team, is the Scholastic Bowl Team captain, and a Henderson School of Music guitarist. She also has received recognition for perfect attendance, earned a place on the all-A's honor roll, is a Beta Club member, received the Rural & Small Town Nation Recognition Award, and was second-place Scholastic Bowl Champion.

Ezrah Pennington

Pennington plans to receive her degree in medical sonography. She has earned a 4.2083 GPA and is active in volleyball and basketball. Pennington also serves as the SCA president and is in Beta Club and Hurricanes for Christ Club. She is a volunteer for the Special Olympics. Pennington has also received the Sportsmanship Award and is the captain of the volleyball and basketball team.

Abigail Parkey

Parkey plans to become a licensed social worker and has earned a GPA of 4.2083. She is active in the French Club, is the FBLA historian, and is a member of Beta Club. She was named Employee of the Quarter at Starbucks and has received honor roll recognition and French Outstanding Student Award for two years. She was a Governor's School Student with Advanced Placement, an elite learning student, and a dual enrollment student at VHCC.