Lincoln Theatre announces August Film Schedule Aug 5, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre plans to host multiple film events in August, including their Film Freaks series, their $5 Friday Flix program, and the continuation of Golden Oldies.kAmkDEC@?8mu:=> uC62<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 :D 4@?E:?F:?8 :ED 72?\72G@C:E6 7:=> AC@8C2>[ u:=> uC62<D[ @? pF8] f 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm(9:=6 AC6G:@FD J62CD 92G6 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 7:=> 32D:4D[ E96@CJ[ 2?5 DA64:7:4 >@G:6 86?C6D[ a_ae :D E96>65 2C@F?5 “u:=> U2>Aj *@F]” %96 ?6IE J62C @7 =64EFC6D 2?5 7:=> D4C66?:?8D :D E:65 E@ 3C@256C E@A:4D D6=64E65 3J 3@E9 7:=> 4FC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Saltville launches farmers market Police seize cash, substances in Wytheville, Bristol For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care kAmp== u:=> uC62<D 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 E@ 2EE6?5 2?5 :?4=F56 2? :?\56AE9 =64EFC6[ 5:D4FDD:@?[ 2?5 E@A\D64C6E 7:=> D4C66?:?8] (96E96C J@F 2C6 2=C625J 2 7:=> =@G6C @C H2?E E@ 5:G6 :?E@ E96 2CE 7@C>[ u:=> uC62<D :D 2 AC@8C2> 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]k^AmkAmpF8FDE’D 6G6?E H:== 7@4FD @? E96 9:DE@CJ @7 H2C 7:=>D[ E96 AC@5F4E:@? 2?5 FD6 @7 AC@A282?52 >@G:6D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5[ 2?5 E96 C:D6 @7 2?E:\H2C 2?5 AC@E6DE 7:=>D :? E96 ‘f_D] %96 =64EFC6 H:== 4@G6C 6G6CJE9:?8 7C@> 96C@:4 56A:4E:@?D @7 D@=5:6CD E@ E96 92C5D9:AD 2?5 EC2F>2 E:65 E@ E96 3CFE2=:EJ @7 H2C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@=56? ~=5:6Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmw6=5 @? %F6D52J[ pF8] ``[ 2E `` 2]>][ v@=56? ~=5:6D H:== 762EFC6 2 7C66 D4C66?:?8 @7 E96 |2CI qC@E96CD 4@>65J 4=2DD:4 p?:>2= rC24<6CD W`hb_X]k^Am kAm%9:D AC@8C2> 2:>D E@ AC@G:56 2 8=:>AD6 :?E@ E96 9:DE@CJ @7 {:?4@=? %962EC6 AC@8C2>>:?8 3J D4C66?:?8 7:=>D E92E H6C6 AC@;64E65 @? E96 D4C66? 5FC:?8 E96:C 52JD 2D 2 >@G:6 A2=246]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8muC:52J u=:Ii Sd u:=>DPk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6’D uC:52J u=:I AC@8C2> 3C:?8D 324< D@>6 @7 E96 3:886DE 7:=>D :? 4:?6>2E:4 9:DE@CJ 2?5 D4C66?D E96> :? :ED :4@?:4 |2J2? #6G:G2=\DEJ=6 2F5:E@C:F>]k^Am kAm~? pF8] a` 2E f A]>][ %96 {:?4@=? H:== 36 D4C66?:?8 E96 72?\72G@C:E6 7:=> q24< %@ %96 uFEFC6 W`hgdX]k^AmkAm$A64:2= AC:K6D 2H2:E E9@D6 H9@ 2EE6?5 5C6DD65 :? C6EC@ DEJ=6D] %:4<6ED 7@C E96 6G6?E 42? 36 AFC492D65 @?=:?6 @C 2E E96 5@@C @? E96 52J @7 E96 6G6?E]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.