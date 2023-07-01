PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school. This year’s theme is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” This meal’s menu theme will be “It’s Breakfast Time.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.