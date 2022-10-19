Ranier Trio to play library

A rare opportunity to see and hear a performance by three stellar musicians will highlight an Open House on Thursday at the Wythe County Public Library, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s a chance to enjoy special music, cookies and cider, and learn about new programs at the library. There will also be a book sale and silent auction. Donations to the Friends of the Wythe County Library, the sponsoring group which supports library programs, will be accepted.

The music will be provided by the Rainier Trio, three acclaimed musicians who have performed across the country and internationally. At this performance, they will feature musical pieces related to books and literature.

The group consists of Kevin and Bryan Matheson, who have performed as the Classic Strings Duo and received critical acclaim at their international performance debut at Carnegie Weill Recital Hall as part of the Ibla Grand Prize competition winners’ tour, and pianist Brenda Wittwer, who has been accompanist for Theater Charlotte, Pfeiffer University Concert Choir and Sounds of America. She has performed at the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Kevin and Bryan have performed twice in Yamaha Hall, Tokyo, Japan, in Ireland, Sicily and the Czech Republic. As the Rainier Trio with Brenda, they have appeared on numerous concert series throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina. They tour for the Virginia Commission for the Arts, have released five CDs and been chosen as “CD of the week” by WQED Pittsburgh.

Now in its 10th season, the Rainier Trio is known for its violin-viola-piano repertoire, including works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Milhaud. The musicians bridge genres from classical to ragtime and tango.

The trio has performed at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and collaborated with opera singers at the Vocal Arts and Music Festival at Virginia Tech. And now they will be performing at the Wythe County Public Library at 300 E. Monroe St. on Thursday evening.

Attendees will also have a chance to learn how the Friends support library services and programs, and what new ones are coming up. It’s an evening not to be missed.

In the coming week, the library has a lineup of programs, as always. First up are the several popular Dungeons and Dragons gaming groups, which meet on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Halloween Fun Storytime for youngsters happens Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Also Wednesday are stories for Tweens and Teens, from 4 to 5 p.m.

On Friday, the library hosts the Writing Writers group at 10 a.m. for anyone interested in any aspect of writing, and the Twisted Stitchers at 4 p.m. for folks to knit and socialize.

A scary movie night is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at the library. Limited seating is available so call 276-228-4951 to make sure of getting yours, or just come by the circulation desk and sign up.