What began as an investigation into street-level drug dealers in in Smyth County six years ago culminated last week in the conviction of a Houston, TX man who prosecutors say trafficked large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

A federal jury in Abingdon convicted 46-year-old Alonso Cantu-Cantu after hearing evidence that he was a major supply source for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal meth and 6 kilograms of cocaine into the region through a multi-jurisdictional trafficking organization, according to a release from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received the methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums transported into the US in water tankers, directly from sources in Mexico.

According to the release, Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through Indiana distributors, whose supply chain ran through the region from Harrisonburg to Bristol. A number of those transactions were orchestrated through another major trafficker who was incarcerated in a Virginia prison.

Twenty-six people have been convicted as part of the investigation. Law enforcement have seized more than 4.5 kilograms of meth, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine and seven firearms during the course of the investigation. The estimated street value of the meth and cocaine sits at more than $1.4 million.

“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation,” Miyares said. “I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs—and dealers—off our streets.”

The investigation was led by the DEA’s Bristol, Virginia Office with assistance from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance also came from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, and several other Virginia agencies, as well as agencies in Indiana and Alabama.