Virginia State Police is seeking information on a hit-and-run vehicle and driver from a crash Thursday morning in the community of Raven in Tazewell County.

The crash occurred Sept. 7 at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Redwood and Raven Roads, near Route 460.

A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle had just exited Route 460 onto Raven Road when it was struck by a black Chevrolet S10 pickup truck pulling onto Raven from Redwood. The pickup left the scene. The motorcyclist, an adult male Tazewell County resident, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck should have damage to its front end and front passenger side. The Chevy pickup has chrome/stainless steel fender trim on all four wheel wells.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.