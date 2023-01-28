E&H students to take part in Ethics Bowl

The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) will sponsor the 23rd annual statewide collegiate Ethics Bowl on Jan. 29-30 on the Virginia Wesleyan University campus in Virginia Beach.

Ethics and Digital Media, this year’s event theme, will bring together student teams from VFIC colleges and universities, including Emory & Henry. Each team will present case studies on ethical issues that individuals, families, and business organizations may encounter in connection with the use of digital media. This includes, but is not limited to, the social media ecosystem, digital news, public relations, and advertising.

Victor Branch, Richmond market president, Bank of America, and Kenneth Garren, Ph.D., president emeritus, University of Lynchburg, are serving as co-chairs for this year’s event.

Teams of three to five students from VFIC colleges and universities will be paired in head-to-head competition. Panels of distinguished leaders from business, law, education, finance, healthcare, and other fields will judge each presentation and offer reaction and insight.

The winning team will be announced on Monday following the conclusion of the final round. The team from University of Richmond took home the Batten Trophy at the last Ethics Bowl in 2022.

This year, the VFIC will be recognizing George Y. Birdsong, CEO, Birdsong Corporation, at the Sunday night dinner for his commitment to and investments in independent higher education throughout the commonwealth.

“The VFIC Ethics Bowl serves as a testament to the quality of not only the students but also the schools in our consortium,” said Matt Shank, president of the VFIC. “Our colleges and universities provide a broadly pragmatic liberal arts and sciences education in environments that value and encourage ethical leadership and responsible citizenship. This event is just a great example of the active learning pedagogy that all of our schools practice.”