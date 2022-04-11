3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $499,900

Come take a look at this early 1900's Farm House and over 60 acres of land. Private and secluded in the beautiful Elk Creek area of Grayson County. Just off a state maintained gravel road you will meander up your long driveway to paradise. Plenty of pasture so bring the horses or cattle, there are no restrictions so if you are looking to begin farming or just want a mini farm for your animals this one is it. You will love the fact that this property has not one but two ponds and many springs!!! Enjoy a relaxing day sitting on the covered front porch or take a little time to fish. There are many beautiful building sites on the top portion of this land and the views are breathtaking. The exterior of the home has just been painted and the driveway has a new base of gravel. The interior is in need of some TLC and has been used only as a get away for quite some time. Call today to set up your private showing of this "off the beaten path" property that you must see to appreciate.