3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $144,900

This cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home is now available on Carterville Heights Rd! This great neighborhood is located less than a mile away from Max Meadows Elementary School, and the Max Meadows ballfield and just 2.5 miles from 1-81. The half acre property has a couple of great shade trees and is a perfect size for kids and pets to play. All appliances will stay, along with the washer & dryer, and Fisher woodstove. New windows were recently installed in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The full walk-out basement is great for storage, game room or could be finished for additional living space. Don't wait to see this one!