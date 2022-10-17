Tax hike unconscionable

Regarding the recent Wythe County personal property tax assessment. As outlined in a previous Enterprise article, market values of vehicles increased 35% on average year-over-year, and that value must be used to establish the tax base. Nothing the Supervisor can do. However, as pointed out, they can adjust the tax rate, which they did by a minuscule 10 cents per $100 of valuation.

Without detailing the math, for every $100 in value last year the effective increase is 68 cents - or a 29.3%. (Given changes in the market value and tax rate) Thus, if you had a $10,000 vehicle last year, you will pay $68 more this year. I'm not sure if I am an average taxpayer, but my impact was $272. Had the rate been lowered to $1.72 per $100 rather than $2.22, the tax burden would have been the same.

I understand the county has many needs and I would have fully supported an 8% to 10% increase given current economic conditions, but almost 30% is quite frankly unconscionable. Needs must be weighed against the taxpayer's burden and their ability to pay. In my opinion it wasn't.

I would encourage everyone to find out how their Supervisor stood and take the Democratic step of voting in a manner that would hold those who supported the increase accountable. It would also be a public service if the Enterprise would obtain what each Supervisor's stance was and publish it for everyone to see. Supervisors serve us not the other way around!

John Thacker

Max Meadows