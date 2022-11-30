Abingdon opens with win over Bulldogs

Evan Ramsey scored 33 points as Abingdon High School trumped Tazewell, 78-66, and made Chris Hutton a winner in his debut as the head boys basketball coach of the Falcons on Tuesday night.

Dayton Osborne (14 points) and Landon Turman (13 points) also played well for AHS, which committed 20-plus turnovers in what was a sloppy season-opener for both teams. A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach at Abingdon.

Sean Ray (24 points), Johan Willis (22 points) and Carter Creasy (14 points) combined to score all but six of Tazewell’s points.

Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41

Lauren Baker scored 14 points to lead Abingdon’s balanced attack as the Falcons opened the season with a non-district road win.

Brenna Green’s 13 points and Cadence Waters’ 10 points were also key. Maddie Day of Tazewell scored a game-high 16 points.

Holston 38, Council 29

Ashton Keith scored 12 points as Holston collected a win over Council as Travis Proffitt was triumphant in his debut as head coach of the Cavaliers.

Molly Turner added 10 points for Cavs, who overcame a 15-8 first-quarter deficit. An 11-2 run to open the second half put the team in control.

Freshman Ella Rasnake led Council with 13 points in her varsity debut.