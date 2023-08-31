The Town of Wytheville has closed the South 20th Street bridge due to safety concerns of officials of the Town and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridge will be closed until further notice. All residents are urged to travel West Railroad Avenue to reach their destination. The Town apologizes for any inconvenience. Please contact the Town if you have any questions or concerns at 276-223-3342.
Town closes 20th St. bridge
