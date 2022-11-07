Buffs best Cavs

Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23
Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Buffaloes (7-3) past the Cavaliers (2-8) on Friday in Hillsville.
Rylan Swortzel ran for 92 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and threw for a TD for the Buffaloes.
Josh Taib ran for 172 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Cavaliers.
