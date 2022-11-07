 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffs best Cavs

Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23

 Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Buffaloes (7-3) past the Cavaliers (2-8) on Friday in Hillsville.

Rylan Swortzel ran for 92 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and threw for a TD for the Buffaloes.

Josh Taib ran for 172 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Cavaliers.

