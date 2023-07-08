These activities will be offered at Hungry Mother State Park during July.

Monday

6:30 p.m. — Forest Therapy: Join volunteer Tina Hayes to take some time to use nature for relaxation and refuel with a program designed to calm the mind. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

Tuesday

3 p.m. — Feeding Frenzy: Hungry Mother is home to three extraordinary resident animals, and one of their favorite activities is chowing down on some tasty lunch. Come watch the animals enjoy their grub and learn a few neat facts about them. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

3 p.m. – Art Never Hurt (July 25 only): Join Renee Wienecke to explore nature through an artistic lens. Discover salamanders in nature and then paint one to take home. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free. 6 p.m. — SUP Yoga by White Top Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience a more engaged form of yoga on Stand Up Paddleboards out on the lake. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

9 p.m. — Moth Madness: These light-loving insects are everywhere at night. The moths will be drawn in for participants to examine all sorts of different types that call the park home. Participants can come again the next morning at 8:30 a.m. to see what’s been caught. Meet at the spillway. Free.

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. Moth Madness: Take 2 Join us at the Spillway to see if any moths were caught from the previous night. Participants will check out the moth-friendly trap and then release them so they can once again fly free. Free.

10 a.m. — Jr. Naturalist: Participants will use art and creativity to explore nature. Activities change weekly. Free.

1 p.m. — Animal Bites: Do animals have different teeth? Can you tell anything about animals just by their teeth? Find out the answers to these questions and more. Then make an animal tooth necklace. Meet at the beach. Free.

3 p.m. — Turtley Awesome! Meet the park’s two resident turtles and discover more about turtles in this area. Make a turtle keychain. Everyone is welcome, but parents will have to assist any children with the craft. Meet at the Discovery Center. Cost $3.

7 p.m. — Paddle in the Park: Canoe the lake at its most scenic and learn a little history of how the lake began. Must be at least six years of age. $10/person. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop.

Thursday

9 a.m. — Yoga by Whitetop Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience the calming benefits of yoga in a natural setting. Meet at the beach. The class is for any experience level. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

11 a.m. — Owl Pellets: Regurgitated owl puke? Using sterilized owl pellets participants will dissect one and find out what the last meal an owl ate was. Meet at the beach. Free.

3 p.m. — Survival Bracelets: Ever wonder why they’re called “survival” bracelets? Participants will find out they make a paracord bracelet to take home. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3 per person.

8:30 p.m. — Let’s Get to the Bottom of This: Park staff will light up the viewing pond and answer participants’ fishing questions. Meet at the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Rd. Free. (No program July 27.)

8:30 p.m. — Bat Wagon: Enjoy a wagon ride through the park participants look for bats as it starts to get dark. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3/person. (July 27 only)

Friday

No Programming July 21 due to Arts and Crafts Festival

9 a.m. — Early Morning Bird Hike: Join Volunteer Mike Evans to wander the park for a look at various birds we can find here. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

1 p.m. — Seed Bombs: 80% of all plants are pollinated by animal pollinators. Plants evolved in areas right along with their pollinators. Let’s help pollinators by slinging some homemade seed bombs. Meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

3 p.m. — Trick Your Stick: Hungry Mother has more than 17 miles of trails. Customize a hiking stick (sticks and other materials provided). Meet at the Discovery Center. $3 per person.

7 p.m. — Music in the Park: Bring a chair to the Gazebo to enjoy the sounds of local artists. Sponsored by local businesses and Friends of Hungry Mother. Free.

Saturday

No Programming July 22 due to Arts and Crafts Festival

11 a.m. — Get Hooked on Fishing: Learn the basics of fishing, as well as tips to enjoy the sport. All equipment is provided, but you may bring your own. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

1 p.m. — Critter Crawl: Let’s hop into the creek to find benthic bugs and learn what they can tell us about the water of Hungry Mother State Park. Meet at the Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

3 p.m. — Tree-mendous Mountain Biking or Hiking: Trees provide shade, oxygen, and habitats for animals. Participants will be either hiking or biking with Virginia Master Naturalist Mark Archibald to check out various trees on the Lake Trail. The length of the event will vary due to participants and their abilities. Bring your own bike and helmet (must wear). Meet at Parking Lot 6. Free (Biking – July 15 only this month. More programs coming in August.)

8 p.m. — Welcome Y’all Campfire: Each Campfire in July will be a surprise. Come meet some animals, hear stories or learn how to cook different s’more recipes or something else entirely. Meet behind Shelter 3. Free.

Sunday

No Programming July 23 due to Arts and Crafts Festival

9 a.m. — Early Morning Kayak Tour. Spend the morning with an interpreter kayaking and learning about the park and its natural resources. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. $10/person.

1 p.m. — Corn Hole Hustlers: Tired of lying on the beach and swimming in the water, take a break and come see if you can beat the interpreters in a game of corn hole. Meet at the beach. Free. (No program July 9.)

2 p.m. – Art Never Hurt: Join Renee Wienecke to explore nature through an artistic lens. Discover birds in nature and then paint one to take home. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free. (July 9 only.)

3 p.m.—Dragon Hunting: Come “hunt” one of the best hunters in the insect world and find out about the world of dragonflies. Meet at the viewing pond off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free. (No Program July 9.)