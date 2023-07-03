Involved in a June 24 crash inside the East River Mountain Tunnel, a Tazewell County woman has been charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol.

Amaya Marie Beatrice Hickman, 20, of Tazewell was also charged with underage alcohol possession by Virginia State Police Trooper C.E. Gray.

In a criminal complaint, Gray said he was dispatched to the crash at 6:25 a.m. on June 24 and said Hickman, the driver, smelled of alcohol.

“Hickman stated she had some ‘wine and stuff’ to drink a few hours prior,” Gray wrote.

Injured in the crash and unable to properly walk, Hickman was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital where a blood sample was taken, the complaint said.

Hickman, who has no criminal record, is free on bond while awaiting trial.

Her arraignment has been set for July 12 in Bland County General District Court.

Blacksburg resident charged with DWI

A Blacksburg man is facing a driving while intoxicated charge following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77.

Oddbjoern Hestnes, 45, was arrested on June 26 after Trooper J.G. Carico was dispatched to the wreck at the 64.7 mile marker.

In a criminal complaint, Carico said Hestnes smelled of alcohol.

“I asked Mr. Hestnes if he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash and he advised that he had drank a lot of alcohol the night before and last drink was around 2:30 a.m.,” he wrote.

Carico said Hestnes’ blood alcohol content was .09, which is just above the legal limit of .08.

Employed at Virginia Tech, Hestnes has no criminal record, according to police.

Free on a $2,500 bond, his trial date has been set for Oct. 11 in Bland County General District Court.