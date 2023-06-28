The fourth principle given in Sir Robert Peel’s “General Instructions” to police officers is: “To recognize always that the extent to which the co-operation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives.”

Retracing our steps somewhat we’ve determined the essence of policing is crime prevention, the means by which this is accomplished is through approval and respect, and the design being a cooperative educating and organizing effort. This is Peel’s entire thesis… almost, save for the integral seventh principle (which I believe logically belongs in the first or second spot). In the remaining principles, we find enabling and inhibiting actions, or rather, the causes of friction and function.

In this fourth principle, we see a litmus test of sorts, an idea of reducing opposition reflex. There is a subtly here, which could be missed, however, if not drawn out deliberately. Peel does NOT say the use of force diminishes cooperation, although it’s tempting and perhaps sensible (not to mention true) to cast this principle, inversely, in that way. He says: Securing cooperation proportionally reduces the need for force. In fact, explicitly in the first principle, he sets force as the primary societal condition. As such, this principle states an effect or result of the entire design of policing – it’s a conclusion on how we get “there” from “here.” The “here” being his own brutal and inefficient age (and previous ages), and the “there” being the later and hopeful age of consent policing.

This principle is perhaps THE principle of both classic and contemporary debate. Egon Bittner defined the police “role” as those who “exercise non-negotiably coercive force against citizens in the light of situational exigencies.” This is a beautifully clear statement, and there is undeniably a sense in which this is true, situationally dependent force is required at times, but there is much more contour. This is supposed to be a DIMINISHING truth. This definition, cast in the context of the history of Western Civilization’s slow, idealistic, march towards peace and the abolition of violence means the police are supposed to be helping us all get there from here.

If we do this, then we are increasingly enabled not to do that. Yet, it doesn’t end there; this is not a mere equation, notice the cognitive instruction is to “recognize,” just as in the preceding two principles. Peel is asserting the conscious internal calculus must always be oriented in this direction and constantly tested. Here is right where the current tension simmers. The police should be judging their own effectiveness by the continued reduction of the need for non-negotiable coercion. Peel leaves no room for ambiguity on this deeply convicting point.

The question then becomes are we recognizing this? I’m not sure the police, or our citizens, really do that kind of testing, although it is becoming very common with our critics. I think we are far more prone to believe the police have a fixed efficiency, and the public is the variable. The reality is both are variables, just as society ebbs and flows, so do the police – we often forget the police are merely people. In fact, the police and the public both often react in exactly the opposite way we should. We should also be cautious in this analysis to avoid the totalizing tendency of the modern mind. The same minds who know “all politics is local politics” seem to miss that all reform is local reform, and moment by moment. As we know, society doesn’t move along predictable and steady arcs of progress, these movements are intensely local, and require constant reinforcement. The kind of constant reinforcement Peel seems to recommend — every use of force should be ultimately viewed through this lens.