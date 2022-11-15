Farmers! Be counted!

Every five years, Congress revisits the Farm Bill and along with that legislation, the UISDA’s National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) sends out a survey/questionnaire to all farmers to get an accounting of what is happening in ag production across the nation. While I understand the reticence to not divulge too much to the “Gubmint,” I cannot stress to you enough the importance of giving a full account of all activities, especially the number of livestock you have on the farm.

For example, in 2012, Smyth County reported over 65,000 head of cattle. In 2017, that number dropped to just over 42,000. Knowing that we surely had not “lost” 23,000 head of cattle, I visited with a few larger operations and found out they had not reported at all. By the second visit, I had “found” over 14,000 cows and calves!

Beginning this month, America’s farmers and ranchers will soon have the opportunity to be represented in the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county and territory. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will mail the 2022 Census of Agriculture to millions of agriculture producers across the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

According to NASS, the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be mailed in phases, starting with an invitation to respond online in November followed by paper questionnaires in December. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022 are included in the ag census.

“Census of Agriculture data are widely used by federal and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, extension educators, and many others to inform decisions about policy and farm programs and services that aid producers and rural communities,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “By responding to the Census of Agriculture – by being represented in these important data – producers are literally helping to shape their futures.”

Collected in service to American agriculture since 1840 and now conducted every five years by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the Census of Agriculture tells the story and shows the value of U.S. agriculture. It highlights land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures, among other topics. Between ag census years, NASS considers revisions to the questionnaire to document changes and emerging trends in the industry. Changes to the 2022 questionnaire include new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep, and updates to internet access questions.

If you are new to farming, and do not receive a questionnaire, you can visit https://www. nass.usda.gov/AgCensus or call 800-727-9540. Finally, don’t exaggerate your operation’s numbers but don’t hold back information either. The database is so large, it will be spring of 2024 before it will be ready to be published! Your responses are confidential and frankly, it would be impossible to extract a single operation out of the volumes of data collected.

Upcoming Events

Nov. 21--Smyth County Pesticide Recertification Training , 6 p.m., Farm Bureau Building.

Nov. 23--Smyth County Pesticide Recertification Training, 8 a.m., Smyth County Extension Office.

Dec. 7--VQA Sale.

Dec. 12--VQA Steer Take Up.

Dec. 14--VQA Heifer Take Up.

Dec. 16--Deadline to consign for the January 2023 VQA Sale.

Dec. 19--BQA Recertification Meeting, Smyth County Farm Bureau.

Jan. 10, 2023--January VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.