3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $149,000

Looking for a large home in Tazewell in a convenient in-town location? With a floor plan of almost 3000 SF on two levels, this remodeled historic home will beautifully meet your need for space & comfort. Besides the 3 Bedrooms on the main level, the finished basement provides plenty of flex space for an office and work-or-school from home. There's a convenient main-level laundry plus additional laundry hookups in the basement if needed. The spacious kitchen/dining combo will delight even the most serious chef and is perfect for casual entertaining. The primary bedroom includes double closets and an en suite bath with garden tub, skylight, and double sinks. A large back deck provides additional space for entertaining or just relaxing. Located just off Main Street, this home is convenient to the library, court house, restaurants. Subject to Tenant's rights - property is leased through May 31st, 2022. Per tenant Water Heater replaced 2016, dishwasher 2018. Call to see this home today!