The Emory & Henry College softball team made history on Tuesday afternoon against No. 18 Lincoln Memorial University (15-5, 1-1 SAC). The doubleheader not only marked the first league contests for E&H as a member of the South Atlantic Conference, but it was also the first time that the Wasps have beaten a ranked NCAA Division II opponent. The Lady Railsplitters took game one by an 8-1 margin, but the Wasps swarmed in the nightcap, winning by a 10-1 scoreline.

In the first game, the Wasps got on the board in the top of the third when senior right fielder Emily Scaggs of Riner hit a solo home run to left-centerfield. LMU responded with a trio of runs in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 3-1. Sierra Hucklebee tied the contest with a solo shot of her own while Katy Pozzuto drew a bases-loaded walk and Madison Henry plated a third run when she hit into a fielder's choice.

In the fourth, the Lady Railsplitters added to their lead on a two-run homer by Katie Tuggle, 5-1. Lincoln Memorial capped the scoring in the sixth with Tuggle driving in another pair with a double to left-center. Tuggle capped the scoring two batters later when she crossed the plate thanks to an outfield error for the final 8-1 score.

Emma Frost earned the complete-game victory for LMU, scattering one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts across the game.

E&H jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first of game two.

The Wasps made it 4-0 through three as sophomore third baseman Lydia Taylor tagged a two-run bomb over the left field wall.