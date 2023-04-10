Kailey Davidson struck out 10 Bland County batters while limiting the Bears to only five hits as Rural Retreat beat Bland County for the second time this season by slipping past the Bears 6-5 on April 3 in Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat accumulated eight hits during the win, all singles. Olivia Bailey finished with two hits and Davidson helped her own cause with a two-run single in the first inning.

After taking the lead 2-0 in the first inning, the Indians held a 3-0 edge heading to the fourth frame on a leadoff walk top Caroline Cox and a two-out single from Olivia Crouse. A single by Lacey Brown and a run-scoring hit by Bailey extended the lead to 4-0 in the home half of the fourth.

After being held scoreless through four innings, the Bears closed the gap to 4-3 in the fifth when Alyssa Shinault walked, Tinley Worley doubled with both later scoring on a Flyout by Ashlyn Clemons and a single by Amy Meadows. Meadows was plated with the third run on a Brooke Sanders hit.

Rural Retreat countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 6-3 before Bland County scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to make it a one-run game. A walk to Bailee Thompson led to the run in the sixth while Dillow walked in the seventh and scored as Meadows reached on an error.

Dillow had two hits for Bland County and Meadows, Clemons, and Sanders were credited withy RBIs. Sanders took the loss in the circle as the Bears dropped to 1-5 for the season.

Bland County 000 031 1–5 5 2

Rural Retreat 201 120 x—6 8 2

Sanders and Dillow. Davidson and Cox. WP—Davidson. LP—Sanders (1-5). HR—none.

Maroons shut out Bland 15-0 in softball

Olivia Shockley had herself a career day against Bland County’s Bears last Tuesday in Bastian. Shockley came within a walk and a single of throwing a perfect game and helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs as George Wythe’s Maroons blanked the homestanding Bears 15-0 in MED softball action.

Shockley allowed a walk to Brooke Sanders and a single by Anna Hall to account for both of the Bears’ baserunners. She struck at 10 Bland County batters, eight of the last 10 she faced.

Andrea Pannell collected two hits and plated three runs for the winners (2-2 MED, 2-4 overall)with Camille Wolfe also getting a pair of hits and three RBIs. Pannell and Jasmine Faulkner stroked home runs for the Maroons.

George Wythe scored in every inning, taking a 4-0 lead in the first and never looking back. Leading 6-0 after two frames, the Maroons tacked on three in the third, four in the fourth, and closed it with a two-run fifth.

Sanders allowed eight runs and five hits in two innings in the circle for Bland County (1-3 MED and 1-6 overall). She walked three and fanned two. Chloe Dillow threw the last three frames, seven runs and six hits. She struck and out and walked two.

George Wythe 423 42–15 11 0

Bland County 000 00–0 1 2

Shockley and Jad. Faulkner. Sanders, Dillow (3), and Dillow, Sanders (3), Blankenship (4). WP—Shockley. LP—Sanders (1-6). HR—Jas. Faulkner (GW) 3rd inning w/one runner on base, Pannell (GW) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Grayson County scores 12-2 win over Bears

Jayliah Phipps drove in three runs and teammate Karyss Isom added two RBIs to back the six-hit pitching of Hiley Boyer as Grayson County upended Bland County 12-2 in softball action last Thursday in Independence.

Phipps plated two runs with a two-run single and another with a flyout to the Blue Devils (3-1 MED, 5-4 overall) while Isom added a two-run single. Phipps threw a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks.

Consecutive doubles by Chloe Dillow and Amy Meadows enabled Bland County (1-4, 1-7) to take a brief 1-0 lead in the first inning. Grayson County tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning as Kamrin Arduin doubled and later scored on a sac-fly by Phipps.

Grayson County blew the game open in the home half of the third as it sent 14 batters to the plate en route to scoring eight runs to make it 9-1. Phipps and Isom both stroked two-run singles during the frame, which also had three Bland County errors that led to two unearned runs.

In the Bears’ fifth inning, Ashlyn Clemons singled with two outs and took second on a Jenna Turner error for the Blue Devils. Moments later, she scored on a single by Dillow to make it 9-2. Grayson County would score three times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the 10-run rule. With two outs, Bland County committed back-to-back errors before Turner plated a run and Boyer drove in two to end the game.

Bland County 100 01–2 6 5

Grayson County 108 03–12 10 1

Sanders and Dillow. Boyer and Isom. WP—Boyer. LP—Sanders (1-7). HR—none

Rural Retreat edges Bland County 6-5 on the diamond

Brody Childers drove in Trevor Shelton with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rural Retreat scored a 6-5 walk off win over visiting Bland County in non-district baseball play on April 3.

Caleb Roberts picked up the win for Rural Retreat after coming on in the top of the seventh frame and throwing but two pitches. He relieved Childers, who threw six and two-thirds innings in relief of starter Justin Gilman, who was chased in the top of the first inning without recording an out. Childers allowed one run on three hits while fanning five and walking one.

Bland County’s JD Meadows took the loss to fall to 1-1 for the Bears (3-4). He allowed 10 Rural Retreat hits while going the distance. He struck out three, walked, five, and hit a batter.

The Bears took a 4-0 lead against Gilman and the Indians in the top of the first before squandering the advantage. Chance James singled leading off, one of only four hits recorded by the Bears. Gilman then hit Eli Watters before walking Meadows and Alex Chewning to force home the first run. Childers came on and got Lance Burton to ground into a force out at the plate before Brady Thompson grounded out as Meadows scored to make it 2-0. Troy Bradshaw then reached on an error by Roberts as both Chewning and Burton scored before Noah Pennington fanned to end the inning.

The Indians scored once in the bottom of the third when Roberts singled with two away and scored on a double by Noah Bandrimer. They went on to score four times in the home half of the fourth to take a 5-4 advantage, all the runs crossing with two outs. Singles by Logan Miller, Childers, and Kaiden Atkinson loaded the bases before singles by Tucker Fontaine and Roberts closed the gap to 4-3. A walk to Bandrimer pushed Atkinson home before the Bears Adam Pennington misplayed a ball to the outfield by Gilman than allowed Fontaine to score.

The Bears tied it 5-5 in the top of the seventh on a walk to Watters off Childers and a double to Meadows. Roberts entered to get Chewning on a groundout to first to end the threat.

That brought the bottom of the seventh and the Indians needed but four batters to walk the Bears off. Shelton singles to center and was bunted over by Justin Pritchard. Gatlin Hight was walked intentionally and both runners advanced on defensive indifference. Moments later, Childers grounded to the right side of the infield for the game-winning hit.

Roberts, Shelton, and Childers each collected two hits for the Indians with Bandrimer and Childers driving in two runs each. For the Bears, Meadows, James, Bradshaw, and Adam Pennington had hits with Meadows, Chewning, and Thompson plating runs.

Bland County 400 000 1–5 4 2

Rural Retreat 001 400 1–6 10 2

Meadows and Burton. Gilman, Childers (1), Roberts (7), and Pritchard. WP—Roberts. LP—Meadows (1-1). HR—none.

Jollay, Mullins lead Maroons past Bears 12-2

Luke Jollay slapped a pair of singles and drove in four runs with teammate Logan Mullins getting two hits and driving in three runs as George Wythe manhandled homestanding Bland County 12-2 in MED baseball play last Tuesday in Bastian.

Colton Green picked up the win on the mound for the Maroons (3-1 MED, 3-2 overall) as he went five innings. He allowed five Bland County hits and both Bears’ runs while striking out four with five walks and three hit batters. Jollay threw the last two innings with a hit allowed. He fanned four to go along with three walks and a hit batter.

The Maroons finished with 15 hits in the game with Ben Jollay getting four, including a pair of doubles. Austin Repass and Brady Walters also collected two hits each.

The Maroons scored in every inning except the third. Luke Jollay had a two-run single in the first inning and a single by Mullins in the second inning made it 3-0 before George Wythe ended the inning with a 4-0 advantage.

Bland County (1-3, 3-5) got a run back in the bottom of the third when, with two outs and the bases loaded, Troy Bradshaw was hit by a pitch to score JD Meadows, who had singled earlier in the frame. The bases remained filled and the Bears stranded three runners as Noah Pennington grounded out to end the threat.

The Maroons increased their lead to 7-1 in the top of the fourth as a double from Ben Jollay was followed by walks to Sebastian Gomez and Luke Jollay to load the bases. Carson Bennett grounded out for the second out as Ben Jollay scored before Green followed with a single to plate Gomez and Luke Jollay.

In the Bland County half of the fourth, Bland County loaded the bases with two outs on walks to Chance James and Meadows and a single by Eli Watters. Alex Chewning singled to score James but Watters was thrown out at the plate a batter later following a Brady Thompson single.

George Wythe closed the game by scoring twice in the fifth and sixth innings and once in the seventh to pull away. Ben Jollay had a run-scoring double and Luke Jollay a run-producing single in the fifth and Mullins added a two-run single in the sixth before Ben Jollay was plated with the last Maroons’ run in the seventh.

Alex Chewning (1-3) took the loss for the Bears. In five innings, he allowed nine runs on 11 hits. He walked six and struck out two. In two innings, James allowed four hits and three runs with three strikeouts, a walk, and a hit batter.

The Bears finished with six hits with Chewning getting two and driving in a run. James, Watters, Meadows, and Thompson had the remaining four hits.

George Wythe 220 322 1–12 15 1

Bland County 001 100 0–2 6 3

Green, L. Jollay (6), and O. Repass. Chewning, James (6), and Meadows. WP—Green. LP—Chewning (1-3). HR—none.

Grayson County scores 6-1 win over the Bears

Makray Goad spun a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts and Grayson County came away 6-1 victors over Bland County in MED baseball in Independence last Thursday. Goad aided his own cause with a hit and run batted in as Grayson County upped its record to 4-0 MED and 7-2 overall.

The Blue Devils finished with six hits in the game and also got RBIs by Elijah Osborne, MacAllister Goad, and Maverik Goad.

Eli Watters, Alex Chewning, Lance Burton, and Brady Thompson had the Bland County hits, all singles. Burton drove in the lone Bears (1-4, 3-6) run. Watters (0-1) took the loss on the mound with four and two-thirds innings in relief of starter Chance James, who exited after one inning with a sore arm. Watters allowed all six Grayson County runs along with six hits. He struck out three but walked six and hit a batter.

Bland County grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and it stood until until the bottom of the fourth. James reached on an infield error leading off and with two outs, Chewning also reached on an infield error before Burton lined a single to center that plated James.

Grayson County tied the game in the fourth as MacAllister Goad led off with a double before a Bears; error had runners on the corners. Goad scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-1. Following a hit batter, Matthew Rector bunted the runners to second and third before an infield groundout plated the go-ahead run.

In the Blue Devils; fifth, two walks followed by a passed ball, a groundout, and a Maverik Goad single pushed the score to 4-1. In the sixth, the Blue Devils added a pair of insurance runs on Makray Goad’s run-scoring single and a Bland County error.

Bland County 100 000 0–1 4 2

Grayson County 000 222 x—6 6 2

James, Watters (2), Bradshaw (6), and Burton. Mak. Goad and Cheeks. WP—Mak. Goad. LP—Watters (0-1). HR—none.

Maroons, Pioneers, Indians, Bears compete at Judy Thompson Invitational

Area schools converged on Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring for the 2023 Judy Thompson Invitational track and field meet. Included in that group was competitors from George Wythe, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, and Bland County High Schools.

Abingdon was the boys’ team champion of the event as it finished with 118½ points. Finishing second was event host PH-Glade Spring with 97 points. Floyd County, with 80 points, finished third followed by Tazewell with 38 and Rural Retreat with 36. George Wythe was sixth with 35 points.

Abingdon was also the girls’ champion with 110½ points followed by Floyd County with 67, Tazewell with 48, Chilhowie with 45, Lee at 44, and PH-Glade Spring with 41.

In the boys’ 100m dash, George Wythe had Brock Smelser finish sixth at 11.66 followed by Blake McBride in 16th at 12.15, and J’Mere Rivens in 29th at 12.56. For Fort Chiswell, Layton Kennedy finished 12th at 12.04 with Luke Viars in 22nd at 12.27 and Chase Hetherington in 36th at 12.91. Rural Retreats runners Hunter Vaught was 13th at 12.07, Austin Umberger 18th at 12.18, and Trey Ward 21st at 12.20.

In the boys’ 200m dash, Smelser was seventh at 24.25, with George Wythe teammates Elijah-Masten Hale 12th at 24.90 and Jaxx Morgan 31st at 26.51. Rural Retreat’s Gunner Hagerman was eighth at 24.34 with Indians’ teammates Ward in 32nd at 26.36 and William Rose 46th at 30.70. For Fort Chiswell, Kennedy clocked in at 24.42 for 10th place. Pioneers’ teammate Viars was 17th at 25.25 along with Ethan Martin in 27th at 26.02.

In the boys’ 400m dash, George Wythe’s Luke Clarke placed second at 53.61 along with teammates Conley Martin in 10th 57.59 and Caleb Campbell in 15th at 59.08. Bland County’s Kary Romano was eighth with a run of 56.92. Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson was 12th at 58.45 and Jackson Waller was 31st at 1:04.70. Rural Retreat had Micah Harriman in 17th at 59.48 with Rusty Badzley in 30th at 1:03.73 and Nicolai Brinegar in 40th at 1:10.37.

In the boys’ 800m run, George Wythe’s Oscar Montgomery clocked in at 2:14.64 for ninth place. Rural Retreat had Talam Hammack finish 17th at 2:28.70, Brinegar cross in 2:54.80 for 34th, and Bradzley in 38th at 3:01.49. Fort Chiswell’s Kenton Sutphin and Waller finished 24th and 25th, respectively, with times of 2:36.96 and 2:38.29. For Bland County, Eion Mullins crossed at 2:48.43 for 31st and Jason Wilburn was at 3:27.25 for 39th.

Rural Retreat’s Hammack crossed at 5:33.53 for 16th in the boys’ 1600m run with Bland County’s Mullins in 28th at 6:10.39. George Wythe’s Thomas Mitchell was 29th at 6:12.70 along with Maroons’ teammate Mason Mabry two positions back in 31st at 6:35.59.

In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Rural Retreat had O’dell Stroupe place third at 20.00. In 300m hurdles, Indians’ teammate Christopher Sapp placed third at 49.13 with Stroupe placing sixth at 50.88.

In boys’ high jump, Rural Retreat teammates Vaught and Sapp tied for first with a jump of 5’6”. Fellow Indian Umberger was seventh at 5’2”.

In long jump, George Wythe’s Masten-Hale placed second at 20’6.25” followed by Campbell at 17’5.5” for 11th and McBride in 25th at 15’7”. Rural Retreat’s Umberger was ninth at 17;11.5” with Ward in 16th at 16’10.2”. Fort Chiswell’s Kennedy was 13th at 17’4” and Hetherington was 31st at 14’4”.

George Wythe’s Masten-Hale placed second in triple jump at 42’3” with Campbell in 10th at 35’3”. Fort Chiswell had Kennedy place ninth at 36’4.5”.

Rural Retreat’s Sapp finished ninth in discus at 119’4” with Indians’ teammates Brandon Smith in 16th at 98’10” and Grayson Irvin in 34th at 70’1”. Fort Chiswell’s Brendan Mabry was 20th at 92’1”, John Dalton was 29th at 77’11”, and Shane Dunford 44th at 54’6”. George Wythe’s Morgan was 25th at 86’2” and Bland County’s Wilburn placed in 41st at 62’3”.

In shot put, George Wythe’s Kyle Stephens was 17th at 36’4” with teammates Alex Murrell in 37th at 23’9.5” and Brock Ayers in 44th at 11’5.75”. For Rural Retreat, Brandon Smith was 24th at 33’1” with Grayson Irvin in 40th at 14’9.25”and Scott Meredith at 4’11” for 47th place. Fort Chiswwell’s Mabry placed 32nd at 27’10.75” and Bland County’s Wilburn was 35th at 26’9”.

In girls’ competition, the 100m dash saw George Wythe Kiera Scott place seventh at 13.38, Ava Fowler in 14th at 14.06, and Alyssa Spangler in 22nd at 14.64. Rural Retreat’s Annabelle Fiscus finished 20th at 14.54 with Olivia Bailey crossing in 35th at 15.41. Elissa Viars was the top-finishing Fort Chiswell sprinter in21st at 14.57. She was joined by fellow Pioneer Candela Garrido in 36th at 15.43.

in 200m dash, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner and McKenzie Tate finished in the top two spots, respectively, with times of 27.13 and 27.56. Scott was ninth at 28.11. In 12th place was Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger with a sprint of 28.46 while Indians’ teammates Brooke Buckingham was 40th at 33.71 and Grace Houseman was 44th at 34.78. Fort Chiswell had Carmen Brown clock in at 30.29 for 24th followed by Garrido in 31st at 32.06.

In 400m dash, George Wythe’s Faulkner was third at 1:03.40 and Tate was sixth at 1:05.95. Stella Ward placed ninth at 1:08.54 for the Maroons. Rural Retreat’s Bailey and Lydia Brewer were 15th and 16th, respectively, with times of 1:15.15 and 1:16.92 with teammate Buckingham crossing in 31st at 1:31.15.

In the 800m run, Fort Chiswell’s Carissa Smith was 18th at 3:08.54. Pioneer teammate Jessica Wright was 27th at 3:30.06. George Wythe’s Lilybell Lucas placed in 20th at 3:17.18.

The 1600m run had Fort Chiswell’s Madison Smith cross in 20th with a run of 8:28.80. She was the lone entrant from our local high schools.

In 100m hurdles, Rural Retreat’s Cregger placed second at 16.30 with teammates Makayla Anderson sixth at 17.74 and Houseman in 26th at 23.27. George Wythe’s Ella Richardson placed eighth at 18.92 with Makaylan Luttrell in 19th at 21.53 and Betty Miller in 21st at 21.92.

In 300m hurdles, Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman finished fourth at 53.09 and the Indians’ Anderson was ninth at 55.33. The trio of George Wythe’s Richardson, Luttrell, and Cadence Deane were 11th, 15th, and 21st, respectively, at 56.86, 59.18, and 1:09.40.

Fort Chiswell’s Alderman placed second in high jump at 4’8” with Viars in 11th at 4;4” and Aurira Haywood 16th at 4’4”. Rural Retreat’s Crigger was 10th at 4’4”.

In long jump, Rural Retreat’s Crigger was second at 16’6” with teammate Anderson in 26th at 13’7.5” and Houseman in 38th at 11’7.5”. Fort Chiswell’s Carmen Brown was eighth at 15’1.75” with Alderman in 13th at 14’9.5”, Haywood in 15th at 14’6.5” and Viars in 18th at 14’2”. George Wythe’s Ward was 11th at 14’11.7” followed by teammate Faulkner at 14’10.5” for 12th place. Spangler was 43rd at 10’8.5” for the Maroons. Bland County’s Jayla Morgan placed 33rd at 12’8” with Sierra Trail in 40th at 10’10.5”.

In triple jump, Rural Retreat’s Crigger again placed second with distance of 34’3” with teammate Anderson placing 23rd at 26’11.5”. George Wythe’s Faulkner was seventh at 32’1” with Fort Chiswell’s Alderman getting ninth at 31’9” followed by teammates Viars in 13th at 29’4.5” and Garrido in 21st at 27’7.5”.

Rural Retreat’s Bailey placed fourth in discus at 90;10” while Fort Chiswell had Kaylee Ward as the top-finishing Pioneer at 69’1” for 19th. Fort Chiswell also had Rose Hill in 23rd at 63’7”along with Carissa Smith in 30th at 58’5” and Emily Wittenrich in 39th at 54’2”. Bland County’s Morgan placed 31st at 57’7’ with Trail in 40th at 53’6”. George Wythe’s Anastasia Kapranos was 32nd at 57’6” and Sydney Leonard placed 35th at 56’4”.

The Maroons’ Leonard placed third in shot put at 34’5.5” with teammates Deane in 12th at 27’10.75” and Kapranos in 36th at 8’2.5”. Fort Chiswell had teammates Ward and Izabel Thompson finish 20th and 21st, respectively, with heaves of 22’4” and 21’4”. Hill was right behind in 22nd for the Pioneers at 19’10”.

Indians topple Marion

Noah Bandrimer had four hits and three RBIs for Rural Retreat, which scored 10 fifth inning runs to earn a13-10 home win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Justin Gilman added three hits and three RBIs, and Brody Childers and Kaiden Atkinson had two hits each for the Indians (6-2). Caleb Roberts picked up the win in relief.

Marion, which scored eight runs in the fourth, was paced by Carter Sayers, who had two hits, including a home run. Reid Osborne and Mason Pugh had two hits each.

Canes pound Indians

Taylor Preston went 4 for 4 at the plate and also struck out 12 batters in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 9-2 win over the Indians.

Preston also drove in four runs for Marion.

Lacey Brown had two Rural Retreat’s four hits and drove in a run.

Cavs beat Rural Retreat

Griffin Hall and Harper Collie each scored two goals as the Holston Cavaliers recorded a 5-2 Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat. Noah Cousins also found the back of the net for the victors.