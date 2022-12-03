Saltville-Rich Valley Lions name Peace Poster Contest winners

The Saltville-Rich Valley Lions announced the club level winners of the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

This year’s theme was “Lead with Compassion.” Northwood Middle School eighth-grade students, age 13, participated under the direction of their teacher, Kimberly Smith Wynegar.

The first-place award for $100 went to Alexis Elmore, granddaughter of Patty Huff and the daughter of Natasha Huff-Brown.

The second-place prize of $75 was awarded to Sydnee Tersine, daughter of Crystal Rittenhouse and stepdaughter of Calvin Grizzle.

The third-place winner of $50 was Zoey Sheets, daughter of Tony and Michelle Sheets.

The first-place winner’s poster was sent to Lion’s District 24-C’s competition, and the district winner’s poster goes on to the state competition.