Access to mental health services in the Mount Rogers Community Services area is quickly expanding.

In late June, the agency was awarded $1 million from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to launch region-wide transitional recovery housing, and expand office-based opioid treatment services and medication for opioid use disorders. The following month, Mount Rogers celebrated the expansion of its youth crisis stabilization unit, which increased its capacity from eight beds to 12 and relocated the facility to a more ideal location.

Then in August, the USDA awarded the agency $5 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to double the capacity at its Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center in Marion, relocate the existing Crisis Care Center to its Smyth Campus and create a walk-in recovery peer center in order to help streamline services.

“This project is extremely exciting for me,” said Mount Rogers Director Sandy Bryant. “I’ve been in the field for 46 years and to be able to have all three components here on the same campus in Smyth is exciting.”

Bryant said the recovery center, a short-term crisis stabilization unit aimed at helping those in crisis avoid hospitalization, consistently stays above 85% capacity. Doubling the bed space at the center and relocating the Crisis Care Center, which also serves as an intake center, will allow the program to serve more people and help streamline the process from intake to treatment. She pointed out that centralizing the services will allow for a more unified treatment team and eliminate the need for traveling from one place to another.

“The access to prescribers and other services all in the same building cuts down on the cost of staffing [both facilities] while at the same time providing better quality care,” Bryant said. “It’s the way to go and it’s what a lot of communities are working toward as far as the CSU and the receiving center being connected. That way, they can walk down the hall from the receiving center to a crisis bed without being transported, and they have the continuity of care with the prescriber, the nursing staff and the therapist.”

The walk-in peer center will offer a place for those in or seeking recovery to come in to speak with a peer or attend recovery meetings. The space will also offer shower and laundry facilities and serve as a pick-up point for food boxes.

Bryant said people who now come into their clinics often seek out the most basic of necessities.

“We will have shower facilities, we’ll have scrubs they can change into and a laundry facility where they can wash their clothes, because many are homeless,” she said. “We’ll have groups there, healthy activities for them to just hang out and build positive relationships with others who are in recovery.”

The center will also host guest speakers, help with job hunting and connect clients with other resources they may need.

Bryant said her goal is to launch additional walk-in peer centers Wythe County and the Galax/Carroll County area in the next four years.

“These peer centers are popping up across the United States and are showing great, great promise and great outcomes,” she said.

An $11 million project in total for the Smyth Campus expansion, additional local and state grants and savings will help fund the endeavor. Combined with other services recently announced, such as funding for transitional and sober-living housing, Bryant said the expansion allows for a complete continuum of care. The agency plans to launch transitional housing in each of its service locations. They’re also working with the HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence) team in Wythe County to launch to launch stable sober-living housing in each area.

“It’s a step toward long-term recovery,” Bryant said. “Coming out of a residential program and being able to have safe housing and a safe peer center, I believe is the key to long-term successful recovery.”

Bryant said she’s been pleased to see so much support on the local, state and even federal levels.

Saying that there’s just not been enough community dollars for people in crisis to access the services they need quickly, Bryant said, “I just feel like community members, our legislators, our governor, and our Department of Behavioral Health are all on board to correct that and I’m very, very excited about it and I’m looking forward to all the possibilities in the next couple of years.”

In a statement on the USDA grant, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith said, “I applaud USDA Rural Development’s award of $5,000,000 to Mount Rogers Community Services Board so that they may provide mental health, development disability, and substance abuse services at their Smyth County campus. This grant money will add eight beds, helping not only residents of Smyth County but also the surrounding areas, get the care they need.”

Likewise, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said, “All Virginians, no matter where they live, should have access to high-quality, reliable health cares. We’re glad this funding will help expand telehealth services, improve capacity for mental health and substance use treatment programs, and update essential medical equipment so that more Virginians can get the care they need.”

The Mount Rogers services are available to Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Carroll and Grayson county residents, as well as those in the City of Galax. Last year, Mount Rogers served more than 9,000 people in treatment.