Without any contested nominations, Smyth County’s Democratic Committee had no trouble determining its slate of candidates for the November general election.

According to a committee news release, the candidate nomination process was finalized last Saturday, May 13.

“There were no contested nominations which allowed for a smooth process without the need to have a large Caucus or meeting,” said the release.

Two incumbent officeholders were nominated to seek reelection to their offices. John Graham and Tom Burkett were given the needed nod to run again for clerk of circuit court and treasurer, respectively.

With Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans, a Democrat, retiring at the end of this year after 34 years in office, the committee nominated Paul Morrison II, a Marion attorney, to seek the top prosecutor’s office.

Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson, also a Democrat, also plans to retire at year’s end with 20 years in the constitutional office. The committee gave its approval to Brian Walker, a local businessman, running for that post.

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The party did not nominate candidates for the open seats on the board of supervisors.

The Republican Party concluded determining its candidates through a county party canvass earlier this month.

Its nominees include clerk of court, Eric E. “Stingy” Davidson; commissioner of the revenue, Bradley A. Powers; commonwealth’s attorney, Phillip “Bucky” Blevins Jr.; sheriff, Chip Shuler; treasurer, Lori Hester Deel; board of supervisors Park District, incumbent Kristopher S. Ratliff; board of supervisors Atkins District, incumbent Charles E. Atkins; board of supervisors Rye Valley District, William Jason Parris; and board of supervisors North Fork District, Ricky A. Billings.