Bland County sports briefs

Bland County sweeps the Green Wave 25-21, 26-24, 25-22

In a hard-fought game, Bland County continued its impressive start to the season by improving to 5-2 with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-22 sweep of homestanding Narrows on Sept. 12.

Strong serving and consistent blocking led the Bears to the win. On 74 serves, Bland County only made seven errors. Consistent hitting also played a huge part in the win.

With her third double-double of the season, Chloe Dillow paced the Bears with 15 assists and 11 digs. McKenzie Tindall contributed 19 digs and five kills to spark the defense. Sierra Trail had eight kills and a pair of blocks with teammates Ashlyn Clemons and Jayla Morgan going to the floor for 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

G-Girls fall to Bears in three sets

A quick start propelled Bland County to its sixth win of the season as the Bears dropped a three-set decision on Graham by besting the G-Girls 25-10, 25-20, 25-15 at Bluefield last Tuesday night. The win pushed the Bears to 6-2 for the season.

The Bears finished with 33 kills during the contest, including nine apiece by Sierra Trail and Kendall Worley. McKenzie Tindall added seven to key the balanced attack.

Chloe Dillow finished with 21 assists from the setter position, making good decisions and setting the ball cleanly to her teammates. She also had eight digs. Tindall and Ashlyn Clemons contributed eights digs each as well.

Bears cap perfect week with four-set win over George Wythe

Bland County notched its seventh win in nine starts this season by getting past George Wythe in four sets last Thursday night. The Bears improved to 2-2 in the MED while the Maroons stayed winless in the MED at 0-5 with a 4-12 overall record.

The match capped a perfect 3-0 week for Bland County but the outcome was questionable through the first three sets. The Bears opened the fourth set with a flurry of points and never looked back, outscoring the guests 25-11.

As a team, the Bears collected a total of 33 kills. McKenzie Tindall had 11 kills and Sierra Trail finished with nine. Tinley Worley added seven.

Chloe Dillow finished with 24 assists with Tindall getting 23 digs and three aces. Ashlyn Clemons had 18 digs and four aces. The team ended with 74 digs.

Coach Hunter Romano was very pleased with the win which featured good all-around play from his veteran players.

“Something that isn’t talked about much is serve receive,” he noted. “Tindall and Clemons receive a vast majority of our serves and it’s a lot of pressure to put up a good ball for Dillow to run the offense. They do a great job helping our offense get in motion.”

XC recap from Hungry Mother Park

Bland County was one of many schools that participated in the Walker’s 5k Run held at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion last Saturday.

Wolf Hills Home School was the boys’ team winner with 39 points, outdistancing Tennessee (98) by 59 points. Pulaski County (125), Auburn (149), and Lee (154) rounded out the top five.

In girls’ action, John Battle, with 56 points, won over Tennessee with 63 points. George Wythe was third with 73 followed by Virginia (77) and Galax (142).

Individual champions were Cole Boone of Pulaski County with a run of 17:14. Abigail Rhudy of Tazewell was the girls’ champion at 19:22.

In a field of 102, Bland County’s Kary Romano finished 19th in the boys race, setting a new PR with a run of 19:20 and bettering his old mark of 20:19. At 19:55, teammate Bryce Miller was 39th and followed by Eion Mullins at 21:55 in 63rd and Jacob Myers in 81st at 24:01. The Bears’ lone runner for the girls, Chessie Tindall, was a 19th place finisher in the field of 78 at 23:28.

Bland County’s middle school runners participated in the 1.5-mile run with Chase Parker claiming 15th among the boys at 10:09. Calan Parks was 26th at 10:48 and Abram Quesenberry finished 34th at 12:08. The duo of Tessa Mallory and Jocelyn Parks each finished in the top-10 girls with Mallory in sixth at 10:42 and Parks 10th with a run of 10:59.

Laird, Maroon Tide capture MED match

Grayden Laird captures medalist honors with a one-over par 36 on his home course and Galax’s Maroon Tide scored a 20-stroke win over second place Giles in MED golf play from the Blue Ridge Golf Club last Monday. Two Maroon Tide teammates, Talen Gentry and Carson Iroler, tied for second with two-over 37 rounds.

In team play, Galax carded 152 to Giles’ 172. Auburn was one stroke back at 173 followed by Grayson County at 195 and Bland County at 198.

Bland County’s group was paced by Eli Watters with a round of 46. Joey Martin finished at 49 with Tyler Boone at 51 and David Boone at 52.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Galax [152] Grayden Laird 36, Talen Gentry 37, Carson Iroler 37, Jedd McGrady 42.

Giles [172] Walker Gillespie 38, William Ballard 41, Coltan Farrell 43, John Ross 50.

Auburn [173] Drew Royal 40, Matthew Altizer 42, Lucas Butler 44, Brantley Smith 47.

Grayson County [195] Matthew Rector 44, Cameron Nichols 48, Samuel Davis 51, Madison Carico 52.

Bland County [198] Eli Watters 46, Joey Martin 49, Tyler Boone 51, David Boone 52.

MEDALIST--

Grayden Laird (Galax) 36