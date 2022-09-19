CROSS COUNTRY: Rhudy races to win at Marion

Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy sped through the Walker’s Run course at Hungry Mother State Park with a blazing 19:21.7 time, taking first place among the girls.

Fellow Bulldog runner Lauren Keene, a senior, finished sixth, clocking in at 21:56.1. Audrey Brown finished in 50th place with a time of 27:19.2. Sydney Deel’s 31:33.6 earned her 71st.

The Tazewell boys team finished in seventh place overall, between Marion Senior High, the host school, and George Wythe.

Individually, Pulaski County freshman Cole Boone took first, completing the course in 17:13.9.

Drake Young, a freshman, finished in 17th place, clocking in at 18:32.2. Senior Ian Rhudy finished in eighth place, stopping the clock at 18:05.2. Ambrose Tyson, a junior, was 31st with a time of 19:37.1. Calvin Dowell finished in 45th place, clocking in at 20:35.2.