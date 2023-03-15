The wonders of nature have inspired many quilt designs. For a Marion quilter, the inspiration came from a grand but tiny creature is the star of her latest work – a quilt that has been chosen as a semi-finalist in an international exhibit.

Jackie Perry’s quilt, Paramecium Aurelia (Amoeba), will hang in an American Quilter’s Society show in Paducah, Kentucky.

“Who would think Paramecium Aurelia (Amoeba) could have such beauty?” wondered Perry. However, she said, if anyone looks “closely under a microscope, they move and even glitter.”

Perry started work on the quilt in 2020 during the pandemic. The longtime quilter finished it last year. Perry’s “original design includes ruched flowers, beading, crystals, trapunto and is entirely hand quilted.”

The fiber artist has long had an interest in science and declared “amoeba are amazing.”

The 2023 AQS QuiltWeek® show in Kentucky will be held April 26-29 at the Schroeder Expo Center. It will feature more than 400 quilts.

First-, second-, and third-place prizes in 16 categories will be awarded, along with nine overall awards, including Best of Show. Winners will be announced at the show and posted on the AQS website, Americanquilter.com. More than $126,000 will be granted, including $20,000 for the AQS

Best Hand Workmanship Award, BERNINA Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award, and the

APQS Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award. Regardless of how Paramecium Aurelia (Amoeba) places in the final judging, all semifinalist quilts will be displayed at the show, which is expected to draw more than 30,000 people.

AQS President Bill Schroeder said, “Last year we were so excited to be back to in-person QuiltWeek events. We cannot thank the quilters enough for their support of our shows coming out of the pandemic. The quilters want to see the quilts that are displayed, to marvel at the work, and find inspiration for their own projects. I have no doubt this year’s quilts will do the same.”

Quilts were entered into this international contest from 45 US states and 14 countries. Visitors to the show can see a wide range of special exhibit quilts, including President’s Challenge Quilts, Kentucky Heritage Society; The GRAFFITI Cherrywood Challenge Exhibit; Baltimore Album Quilts: A New Generation; SAQA: Light the World; All Stars: Quilts of Valor; and Name That Tune Quilts.

The American Quilter’s Society hosts several shows annually, each with its own quilt contest.

Besides the Kentucky show, AQS hosts other shows in Daytona Beach, Florida; Branson, Missouri; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Des Moines, Iowa.