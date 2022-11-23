New opportunities in the work place

There are still a lot of unknowns about what the world will look like post-coronavirus, but it is unlikely that life will return to how we once knew it in the workplace. Many changes have taken place, and that is not always a bad thing. Deloitte Access Economics forecasts that two-thirds of all jobs by 2030 will be made up of soft skill intensive occupations, so developing and enhancing these non-technical skills that affect how one works and interacts with others is key. As new job opportunities emerge, what skills are needed to be successful in our new normal?

Leadership: Anyone, not just managers, can demonstrate good leadership skills. Having good leadership skills is not limited to supervising and managing others; it’s also about communicating strategy and vision while encouraging others and interpreting feedback from colleagues and superiors. Being self-aware and holding yourself accountable is especially important during these challenging times.

Flexibility and Adaptability: We’ve all had to get used to being flexible and adaptable during the past three years. These are skills that every employer keeps an eye out for. Businesses worldwide have seen a rise in the number of employees being able to work from home. As this trend continues, employees must have an open mindset, be able to work well under pressure, prioritize tasks, and in some cases, take on additional responsibilities.

Critical Thinking: Problem-solving and critical thinking are among the top soft skills needed in the workplace. It is important that an employee be able to think clearly and evaluate information in order to make good decisions. Critical thinking involves asking good questions that dig deeper such as what’s happening, why is this important, who is being affected, where did the information come from, and is it a reliable source?

Tech Savy: Even though digital skills were important before the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now even more necessary. It is reported that 82 percent of job vacancies now require digital skills of some kind. The pandemic has accelerated the need for specialist digital skillsets which align with today’s technologies and platforms.

Communication and Emotional Intelligence: Communication and emotional intelligence go hand in hand. Being able to express yourself to others through speaking, writing, or listening and having the ability to manage both your own emotions and understand the emotions of people around you are valuable assets especially when people are feeling uneasy.

Creativity and Innovation: As digital technologies play a larger role in the workplace, it is still essential that human beings continue to think outside the box in order to generate new ideas and methods. Employees must be able to tap into their creative mindset in order to navigate challenges and opportunities that arise in the workplace and develop needed solutions.

The good news is that most job seekers possess many of these skills to some degree. The better news is that job seekers with weaknesses in any of these areas can improve their skills through training, professional learning, or mentoring from someone who understands these skills.

Southwest Regional Adult Education provides training to help adult students improve their soft skills and prepare to compete in today’s workforce. For more information about training programs offered, contact Southwest Regional Adult Education at 866-581-9935.