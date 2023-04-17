A 17-year-old cowgirl from Draper turned in a stellar performance Saturday at the Loping Ridge Horse Show held at Rural Retreat Fairgrounds.

Katherine Kelley, the daughter of Peter and Monica Kelley and a homeschooled eleventh grader, began the morning with a first-place finish in the Western walk/jog class and a second-place finish in Western walk/jog/lope. Before the day was over, she had claimed another blue ribbon for first, another red for second, three ribbons for third place and yet another for fifth.

Riding her filly Valley Rose, Katherine was the most successful rider from among over 100 cowgirls and cowboys in the fun show.

“I’ve been riding since I was two or three,” Katherine said. “Our family has always ridden. I was taught by my mawmaw, Debbie Kelley.

“My first horse was an older bay American Quarter Horse who taught me how to ride and how to be who I am. Then I bought my first filly, Valley Rose. She was a yearling when I got her and from there we both really learned together and now we’re here. She’s getting ready to turn four.”

In addition to excelling in the morning session show classes, Katherine tried her hand in the evening’s game and speed classes and fared pretty well. “We don’t really do rodeos as of now, but who knows what might happen,” she said. “We just have fun and have a good time, that’s the plan.”

Joining Katherine among the riders Saturday were her cousins Sarakate and Elizabeth Saufley, both also of Draper. They also performed well.

***

The rodeo and horse show season is now in full swing in the area.

This coming weekend, Billingsway Arena near Crockett will open its season with two nights of exciting rodeo action. Competition Friday will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s events will start at 6. Events will include mutton busting, calf riding, chute dogging, calf roping, barrels, poles, bull riding and more. Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR652) approximately seven miles north of Speedwell off VA 21.

Looking further ahead, a Rodeo Extravaganza in honor of Reed Lawson for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held June 16-18 at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin.

Upcoming Events

April 21-22 - Billingsway Arena monthly rodeo series.

April 22 - R&R Arena barrel race, Chilhowie.

April 23 - Precious Valley Farms Fun Show, Elliston.

April 23 - Horse Trials and dressage, Green Hill Park, Salem.

April 29 - Bland County Fair Fun Show, 1 p.m.