The carnival is coming to Saltville next week.

The annual Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club Carnival held in conjunction with Cole Amusement Rides will open Wednesday, July 19, and continue through Saturday, July 22. Ticket booths will open at 5:30 p.m. with rides beginning at 6 p.m. The park will close at 10 p.m.

Unlimited ride specials will be available nightly for $25.

A variety of food items will be available for purchase.

Proceeds will benefit community services, including vision and hearing care for individuals who meet set criteria, scholarships to two Northwood High School graduates who are going to the college, and other community needs and activities.