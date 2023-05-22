Lifelong Wytheville resident Danny Suthers has spent the last 12 of his 16 years at the Wythe County Technology Center as instructor for the Building Trades department, which encompasses electricity, carpentry, masonry, and plumbing, the basic means of knowledge for any potential homeowner.

“I remind all potential students that they will, one day, live in a house,” Suthers noted. “The skills of knowing how to change a light bulb or fix a leaky toilet or faucet are essential. We can even give you the skills to build a deck or barbecue.”

As a disabled homeowner, I pointed out that the ability to perform the most elementary of such skills is not to be taken for granted, as I am required to call on someone to perform these basic tasks. It is a constant problem living in a home more than a century old, to even get a callback for small handyman jobs. Contractors are only interested in big jobs that pay at least four-figure profits. Suthers says he keeps his students mindful of the value of an everyday handyman.

“You can make a lot of money being a handyman,” he affirmed. “If you do good work and are reliable, you can make as much as the big contractors. All I hear is people needing small jobs done.”

Suthers also noted the importance of possessing the correct skills for the job, which he diligently teaches to his students.

“There are people out there who claim to be handymen who do not know how to properly wire a three-way switch,” he explained. “In electrical, for instance, you can’t just put in any breaker. You have to have the right-sized breaker for the right-sized wire.”

Suthers trains his students to not only put in the three-way switch, but to do it correctly. He says he tries to instill in his students that the quality, reliability, and integrity of their work is equal to their character. If they choose to do a job halfway, that is representative of their character. Moreover, he added that botching a job can require as much effort as simply doing it right.

Suthers originally began his career as the instructor of a special needs program, which taught them a trade or skill in effort to help them become a part of the local workforce. When the Building Trades instructor retired, he was offered the position.

“Originally, I was hired to replace the Masonry teacher,” he explained. “That kind of phased out and was incorporated into the Building Maintenance program. Now, with the Building Trades program, I am teaching all four trades.”

Currently teaching a total of 25 students in his two-year course, Suthers explained that carpentry and masonry occupy first-year students, or juniors, while second-year students receive a healthy dose of skills in plumbing and electricity. Within the classrooms, there is a mock-up of a house, in which students are required to correctly wire the receptacles on a panel through a meter base, panel box and then throughout the house. Suthers explained there is a separate wiring process for each room. Specific wires include four-way switches and ground fault circuit interrupters, which are designed to protect people from severe or fatal electric shocks, but because a GFCI detects ground faults, it can also prevent some electrical fires and reduce the severity of other fires by interrupting the flow of electric current.

Suthers is pleased to report that most of his students have gone on to a successful career after completing his course. At least one of his former students is currently employed with Varney Construction. Another student works for a roofing company giving estimates while another made over $100,000 last year as a lineman for the power company, having successfully graduated from the lineman program at Wytheville Community College.

Among the certifications offered through the Building Trades course include the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute exam, which serves as an end-of-program assessment for high school seniors and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification. Second-year students also complete the International Code Council, wherein they learn all residential building codes for electrical, plumbing and construction.

“You can’t just construct a building,” Suthers noted. “It has to meet the codes to ensure you have the right fasteners and other safety elements.”

He added that an ICC certification is upheld statewide. Speaking of statewide, Suthers had four first-year students place second in the Skills USA Teamwork competition, which encompassed electricity, masonry, carpentry, and plumbing.

“That means only four students in the entire state performed better than these four great young gentlemen,” he commended his students. “My Teamworks team is going to Atlanta to represent Virginia in the Skills USA national championship.”

Second-year students, or seniors, can also enter into machine maintenance courses. Also, while collegiate work is not required, students can attend WCC for a variety of programs, including HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

“I just give them the basics,” Suthers stated. “They can take it as far as they want.”

Currently working on sheds to sell for the program as well as pickets for a soon-to-be-refurbished Ager Park and wooden picture frames for Spiller Elementary School, Suthers and his students also built a handicapped ramp for the Wythe County Cannery and a large storage shed for use at the technology center, among various other projects for the benefit of Wythe County.

“We have a lot of great things going on here at the technology center,” Suthers said in closing. “Students need to take advantage of all the opportunities we provide.”