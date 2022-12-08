Wytheville man convicted of wounding, strangulation

Jailed for more than three years while awaiting trial, a Wytheville felon got prison time last month after pleading guilty to attacking and wounding his then live-in girlfriend.

Walter Lee Hanley was supposed to have a jury trial on Nov. 17, but the 47-year-old pleaded guilty to strangulation, abduction and malicious wounding as part of a deal with prosecutors. The commonwealth dropped an additional misdemeanor assault charge and a felony charge accusing Hanley of sexually assaulting the woman with garden shears.

Hanley was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and will be on probation for five years after his release. He was ordered to have no contact with his victim and will waive his Fourth Amendment protections while on probation.

According to police and court transcripts, Hanley attacked the woman at his North 11th Street residence on June 19, 2019.

The woman said Hanley accused her of “messing around” with another man and went into “a rage” after coming home from work.

She claimed Hanley choked her, slammed her on a concrete carport and sexually assaulted her with a garden shears handle.

“And he kept saying, ‘I should’ve killed you last time...,’” she said.

In March 2019, Hanley was convicted of assaulting the same woman, and she was convicted of assaulting him, according to court records.

At one point during the June attack, she was lying naked in the front yard before running to a nearby intersection where a motorist called police.

A state trooper testified he saw a puddle of blood on the hospital mattress when he questioned the woman.

Interviewed about the attack, Hanley told the officer, “He kindly grabbed her around the neck to shove her away from him as she was coming from the door.”

The woman said she had bleeding on the brain and other injuries from the assault.

At the time of his 2019 arrest, Hanley was on probation for a 2014 unlawful wounding conviction.

He also has convictions for grand larceny, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Hanley, who will be given credit for time served, is being housed in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.