4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,000,000

Welcome to our Queen Anne Victorian fully furnished property. It features old world wood work and charm with new world exteriors seen primarily on the west coast. There is no lack of character. Look at the brick mason work on the chimneys, the adornment of columns and woodwork trim outside and inside. The home sits on 4.74 acres extending to the top of the ridge ideal for vantage points of the Clinch River Valley. It Features 4 bedrooms, sitting parlor, tea room, a grand dining room and two bathrooms. One fire place has black mahogany wood but each of the 6 fire places have their own unique charm. The kitchen cabinets are made from wormy chestnut and extinct species of tree. The house comes with a brick spring house still piped to property spring, smoke house and a guest house.