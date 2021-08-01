 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,000,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,000,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,000,000

Welcome to our Queen Anne Victorian fully furnished property. It features old world wood work and charm with new world exteriors seen primarily on the west coast. There is no lack of character. Look at the brick mason work on the chimneys, the adornment of columns and woodwork trim outside and inside. The home sits on 4.74 acres extending to the top of the ridge ideal for vantage points of the Clinch River Valley. It Features 4 bedrooms, sitting parlor, tea room, a grand dining room and two bathrooms. One fire place has black mahogany wood but each of the 6 fire places have their own unique charm. The kitchen cabinets are made from wormy chestnut and extinct species of tree. The house comes with a brick spring house still piped to property spring, smoke house and a guest house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics