Quest begins for Madam Russell marker

Rocky Tweed left the cemetery distressed but determined.

The Lebanon resident started making phone calls. He connected with Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society. She then took on Tweed’s call for action.

Tweed, a lifelong local history buff, had come to visit Aspenvale Cemetery in Seven Mile Ford.

Revolutionary hero General William Campbell, famous for his actions in the Battle of King's Mountain, is buried in Aspenvale as is General Francis Preston, who married Campbell's daughter Sarah. Preston and his wife operated Saltville’s Saltworks and then moved to Abingdon. Their former home is now the Martha Washington Inn.

Also, resting there are the remains of Elizabeth Henry Campbell Russell, best known as "Madam Russell." She was a sister to Patrick Henry. Following Gen. Campbell's death, she married General William Russell, another Revolutionary War hero.

Yet, Madam Russell is famous in her own right.

Who is Madam Russell?

A 2011 Virginia Women in History honoree, Madam Russell is recognized by the Library of Virginia as one of the commonwealth’s “Changemakers.”

The Library of Virginia says, “Elizabeth Henry Campbell Russell was compared favorably to her famous brother Patrick Henry, in part because she shared his unwavering drive and impressive oratorical skills.”

She used those skills to help the needy and become a force for Christianity, most especially Methodism.

The woman who became Madam Russell was born in 1749 in Hanover County. She joined Gen. Campbell in Southwest Virginia shortly after their 1776 marriage.

“She kept busy, administering to sick and needy people. Soon after her husband's death, she remarried in 1781. In 1788 her family, which included her own children and stepchildren, moved to the present site of Saltville,” the Library of Virginia says.

It was also in 1788 that “Russell underwent a dramatic conversion to Methodism after attending a series of Methodist sermons.”

“Embracing Methodism whole-heartedly,” the Library of Virginia says, “the Russells pledged their wealth to aid the church and influenced many people of the community to join. After her husband's death in 1793, Madame Russell… increased her Methodist activism. She gave up her personal wealth but used the funds she had to support circuit riders and to pay to build churches.”

A woman ahead of her time and well prior to the Civil War, Madam Russell “with a firm belief in God-given freedom for all people… freed the slave that she owned.”

“In 1812 she settled into a log cabin with a large room for holding religious meetings. Until her death, she hosted itinerant preachers and alerted community members whenever an impromptu service was to be held. When poor evangelists visited her, she bolstered them with food and clothing, as well as moral support and intellectual stimulation.”

Madam Russell Methodist Church in Saltville is named in her honor.

The Effects of Time and Weather

When Madam Russell died in 1825, she was buried near Gen. Campbell. Today, the elements have taken their toll on her marker.

As Tweed saw earlier this year, it’s difficult to make out much beyond the name “Elizabeth.”

Tweed said he became distressed when he saw what poor shape it was in and “that the community was letting history slip away.”

The now retired carpenter and contractor went home and started researching who he should contact.

He’s grateful that he found DeBord, another longtime champion for local history.

A longtime educator, DeBord agrees with Tweed that it’s not right for Madam Russell’s grave to not be identified. She “did so much for the community and... was so devout in her faith,” DeBord said.

A Community Solution

DeBord doesn’t want to replace the historic stone marker but add another.

She began to get price quotes.

Estimates put the 24x10x16 monument’s cost at about $2,000. DeBord said it will detail some of Madam Russell’s contributions as well as her name and birth and death dates. If enough money can be raised, she said, the county’s historical society would like to add her photo.

Anyone who would like to contribute may send a tax-deductible donation to the Smyth County Historical Society at PO Box 710, Marion VA 24354. DeBord said funds for the marker will go into a special account.

Each fall, local chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution along with the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail Association conduct ceremonies to remember Gen. Campbell and Private John Broddy, of Saltville, who took part in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

DeBord would like to have the monument ready to dedicate in conjunction with those ceremonies.