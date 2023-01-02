OUR VIEW: To err is human

Tom Scott is right.

The law professor at Grundy’s Appalachian School of Law noted in a story about the so-called Catfish Killer, that people make mistakes.

Scott cautioned folks against losing faith in the Virginia State Police or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as details slowly come to light surrounding Austin Edwards’ employment with both agencies.

Edwards had served for nearly a year with the Virginia State Police, based near Richmond, and for less than a month with the sheriff’s office when the 28-year-old in mid-November traveled to California, where he killed a family, took off with a 15-year-old girl he had developed an online relationship with under an assumed identity and ultimately killed himself during a police chase.

Scott also points out that the Edwards case shows the incredible need for mental health care reform in the nation. He will get no arguments from us on that. Our mental health services are woefully inadequate and have been for a long time. Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions for fixing something as complex as the problems impacting mental health, including, perhaps most importantly, access. With no easy solutions around, count on politicians to turn to demagoguery rather than putting in the difficult work of incrementally making things better.

We can also agree with Scott that people make mistakes and that the public shouldn’t lose faith due to the hiring of a now obviously bad choice. We also concur that had the Virginia State Police known everything that it should have known at the time, the agency wouldn’t have hired Edwards.

However.

Three people are dead. A girl’s life is shattered. A community is in mourning. People deserve, if not answers, candor.

The people are getting that from Sheriff Blake Andis. He has been open and forthright about what went wrong and what his agency is doing to ensure that the same thing doesn’t go wrong again. He has already conducted firearms checks on all Washington County Sheriff’s Office employees and has let the public know he has done so.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller continues to remain tight-lipped on every aspect, which is infuriating because Edwards was on duty with her agency for nearly a year and with Andis’ agency for all of four days.

Geller has obliquely blamed “human error” and an “incomplete database query” on the hiring. When asked point blank about whether a firearms check was part of that incomplete query, she responded, “We’ve given our statement and we are not commenting further. We’ve provided our statement and that’s all we’re saying.”

This is not how an agency that deserves our faith should act. Certainly the Virginia State Police’s intentions are good. Certainly they wouldn’t have hired him and handed him a firearm had they known he was legally prohibited from possessing, transporting or owning one. And certainly they regret what happened. And to Scott’s point, the state police are not responsible for Edwards’ act in California. But they are responsible to the residents of Virginia in explaining how this happened and what they are doing specifically to prevent it from happening again.

We are not asking the state police to assume responsibility for the horrific actions of their former employee, just as we would not necessarily credit to them the heroic actions of another. We aren’t even asking them to apologize for the events that unfolded, or to express sorrow. We are asking them to be honest with the people they are supposed to protect and serve, and they are responding by saying they don’t have to, and that is not good enough.